Manchester music legends now and then

See how classic Manchester musicians from Ian Brown to Morrissey have changed over the decades…

Shaun Ryder then and now Shaun Ryder onstage with Happy Mondays in 1989. Picture: YMCA/UIG via Getty Images Shaun William George Ryder was born on 23 August 1962 in Salford. He was 27 when he first appeared on Top Of The Pops. 30 years later, both Happy Mondays and Black Grape are still touring, while Shaun is something of an expert on UFOs. Who knew?! Shaun Ryder on stage at The Ritz in Manchester on 7 September 2018. Picture: Carla Speight/Getty Images

Peter Hook then and now Peter Hook performing live with Joy Division in 1980. Picture: Chris Mills/Redferns/Getty Images Peter Hook was bassist in both Joy Division and its successor New Order. When the band fragmented acrimoniously in the 2010s, Hook went on to front his own band, The Light, playing some of his classic material. He’s also written three books on his experiences in the music business. Peter Hook And The Light perform live on stage during Rewind Scotland 2018. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

Bernard Sumner then and now Bernard Sumner performing live with Joy Division in 1980. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images Bernard Sumner, also known as Bernard Dicken, Bernard Albrecht and Barney Rubble, was originally guitarist in Joy Division, but became frontman when singer Ian Curtis died. As well as fronting New Order, Sumner also worked with Johnny Marr in the Manchester supergroup Electronic. Bernard Sumner performing onstage with New Order in California, 2018. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Bez then and now Bez of Happy Mondays live at the Free Trade Hall, Manchester in November 1989. Picture: PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images Known to his mum as Mark Berry, Bez was the Bolton-born sideman to Shaun Ryder in Happy Mondays. His goggle-eyed stare and lanky-armed “freaky dancing” became an icon of the “Madchester” era. Bez of Happy Mondays performs at Victorious Festival at Southsea Seafront in August 2018. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Morrissey then and now Morrissey of The Smiths in 1984. Picture: Kerstin Rodgers/Redferns/Getty Images Steven Patrick Morrissey was born in Davyhulme, but later moved to the Stretford area of Manchester. A part time writer and would-be musician, he became the singer of The Smiths in 1982. When the band spilt after five years, his solo career saw him become even more adored around the world, while still remaining controversial and opinonated. Singer Morrissey performs onstage in California in 2015. Picture: Matthew Simmons/WireImage/Getty Images

Johnny Marr then and now Johnnny Marr performing with The Smiths at Hammersmith Palais in 1984. Picture: Peter Still/Redferns/Getty Images Born John Martin Maher in 1963, Marr spent his youth in various bands before becoming guitarist in The Smiths - and one of the most influential musicians of the 1980s. When the band split in 1987, he became the ultimate sideman for hire, performing with The The, Modest Mouse, The Cribs and one half of Electronic with Bernard Sumner. He went solo in 2013 and head release three albums to date. Johnny Marr in Manchester in 2018. Picture: Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine via Getty Images

Tim Booth of James then and now Tim Booth of James onstage in Ireland in 1993. Picture: Independent News and Media/Getty Images Timothy John Booth was born in Bradford, but studied at Manchester University and became one of the city’s most beloved stars as frontman of James. They released their first EP in 1983 on the influential Manchester label Factory, but became famous at the turn of the 1990s with their single Sit Down and the album Gold Mother. Booth has also forged a solo career with the soundtrack composer Angelo Badalamenti as Booth And The Bad Angel. Tim Booth of James onstage in Manchester, December 2018. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans then and now Tim Burgess of The Charlatans pictured onstage in Warrington, 1990. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Born in Salford in 1967, Burgess became frontman of the Midlands-based Charlatans at the end of the 80s. The band became associated with Manchester off the back of their single The Only One I Know and the group released their 13th album Different Days in 2017. Tim Burgess of The Charlatans onstage at Manchester Arena in December 2018. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

John Squire and Mani of The Stone Roses: then and now The Stone Roses: John Squire (far left) and Mani (far right) pictured in Manchester in July 1989. Picture: Joe Dilworth/Photoshot/Getty Images Guitarist and bassist with The Stone Roses respectively, Squire fronted The Seahorses when the Roses went on hiatus, while Mani enjoyed a spell playing with Primal Scream. John Squire and Mani of The Stone Roses with David Beckham at the Kent & Curwen show during London Fashion Week in June 2018. Picture: Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images

Guy Garvey: then and now Guy Garvey of Elbow at the Brit Awards Nominations, Abbey Road Studios in 2002. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images Born in Bury in 1974, Garvey is the frontman of the much-loved Elbow released their debut album Asleep In The Back in 2001. They achieved critical acclaim in 2008 with the Mercury Prize-winning album The Seldom Seen Kid. Guy Garvey of Elbow performs at The O2 Arena in March 2018. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Liam Fray: then and now Liam Fray of Courteeners onstage in Manchester in 2007. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images Liam James Fray formed The Courteeners while he was at the University Of Salford. They released their debut album, St Jude, in 2008 and have gone on to become one of the best-loved Manchester bands of the 21st Century. Their latest studio album was 2016’s Mapping The Rendezvous. Liam Fray of Courteeners onstage in France in July 2018. Picture: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher: then and now Liam Gallagher onstage with Oasis in the Netherlands in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images William John Paul Gallagher was born in Burnage in September 1972. His band The Rain was given a makeover when his brother Noel joined in 1991 and began to write songs for the band, who were renamed Oasis. The rest, as they say, is history. Liam Gallagher performing live at the Lollapalooza Berlin in September 2018. Picture: Sebastian Reuter/Redferns/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher: then and now Noel Gallagher when still a roadie for the Inspiral Carpets, pre-Oasis at the Hacienda, Manchester, 1989. Picture: PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images Born in Longsight, Manchester in May 1967, Noel’s glittering career as a roadie for Manchester legends Inspiral Carpets was brought to a halt by his burgeoning career as a songwriter with the band Oasis. When that band split in 2009, Noel started a new group: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Noel Gallagher in London, October 2018. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images