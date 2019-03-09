Manchester music legends now and then
9 March 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 9 March 2019, 18:01
See how classic Manchester musicians from Ian Brown to Morrissey have changed over the decades…
-
Shaun Ryder then and now
Shaun William George Ryder was born on 23 August 1962 in Salford. He was 27 when he first appeared on Top Of The Pops. 30 years later, both Happy Mondays and Black Grape are still touring, while Shaun is something of an expert on UFOs. Who knew?!
-
Peter Hook then and now
Peter Hook was bassist in both Joy Division and its successor New Order. When the band fragmented acrimoniously in the 2010s, Hook went on to front his own band, The Light, playing some of his classic material. He’s also written three books on his experiences in the music business.
-
Bernard Sumner then and now
Bernard Sumner, also known as Bernard Dicken, Bernard Albrecht and Barney Rubble, was originally guitarist in Joy Division, but became frontman when singer Ian Curtis died. As well as fronting New Order, Sumner also worked with Johnny Marr in the Manchester supergroup Electronic.
-
Bez then and now
Known to his mum as Mark Berry, Bez was the Bolton-born sideman to Shaun Ryder in Happy Mondays. His goggle-eyed stare and lanky-armed “freaky dancing” became an icon of the “Madchester” era.
-
Morrissey then and now
Steven Patrick Morrissey was born in Davyhulme, but later moved to the Stretford area of Manchester. A part time writer and would-be musician, he became the singer of The Smiths in 1982. When the band spilt after five years, his solo career saw him become even more adored around the world, while still remaining controversial and opinonated.
-
Johnny Marr then and now
Born John Martin Maher in 1963, Marr spent his youth in various bands before becoming guitarist in The Smiths - and one of the most influential musicians of the 1980s. When the band split in 1987, he became the ultimate sideman for hire, performing with The The, Modest Mouse, The Cribs and one half of Electronic with Bernard Sumner. He went solo in 2013 and head release three albums to date.
-
Tim Booth of James then and now
Timothy John Booth was born in Bradford, but studied at Manchester University and became one of the city’s most beloved stars as frontman of James. They released their first EP in 1983 on the influential Manchester label Factory, but became famous at the turn of the 1990s with their single Sit Down and the album Gold Mother. Booth has also forged a solo career with the soundtrack composer Angelo Badalamenti as Booth And The Bad Angel.
-
Tim Burgess of The Charlatans then and now
Born in Salford in 1967, Burgess became frontman of the Midlands-based Charlatans at the end of the 80s. The band became associated with Manchester off the back of their single The Only One I Know and the group released their 13th album Different Days in 2017.
-
John Squire and Mani of The Stone Roses: then and now
Guitarist and bassist with The Stone Roses respectively, Squire fronted The Seahorses when the Roses went on hiatus, while Mani enjoyed a spell playing with Primal Scream.
-
Guy Garvey: then and now
Born in Bury in 1974, Garvey is the frontman of the much-loved Elbow released their debut album Asleep In The Back in 2001. They achieved critical acclaim in 2008 with the Mercury Prize-winning album The Seldom Seen Kid.
-
Liam Fray: then and now
Liam James Fray formed The Courteeners while he was at the University Of Salford. They released their debut album, St Jude, in 2008 and have gone on to become one of the best-loved Manchester bands of the 21st Century. Their latest studio album was 2016’s Mapping The Rendezvous.
-
Liam Gallagher: then and now
William John Paul Gallagher was born in Burnage in September 1972. His band The Rain was given a makeover when his brother Noel joined in 1991 and began to write songs for the band, who were renamed Oasis. The rest, as they say, is history.
-
Noel Gallagher: then and now
Born in Longsight, Manchester in May 1967, Noel’s glittering career as a roadie for Manchester legends Inspiral Carpets was brought to a halt by his burgeoning career as a songwriter with the band Oasis. When that band split in 2009, Noel started a new group: Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
-
Ian Brown: then and now
Ian George Brown was born in Warrington in 1963 and became singer with an up and coming Manchester goth band, The Stone Roses. After they changed their style and recorded a single in 1988 with New Order’s Peter Hook - Elephant Stone - they became the hottest band in the city and leaders of the Madchester movement. Their 1989 self-titled debut remains a classic album.