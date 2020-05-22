Liam Gallagher gives verdict on "leaked" paisley Man City third kit

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The Oasis legend was quizzed about the reportedly leaked design of his beloved football team's third kit for 2020-21.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to what is believed to be Manchester City's "leaked" upcoming third kit.

Football fans rushed to react to the apparent designs on social media as many mocked Puma's choice of paisley print, comparing it to everything from china plates to old curtains.

The former Oasis frontman is a die-hard Man City fan, and has been known to wear paisley in his time - with the print making a regular appearance on the clothes of his former label, Pretty Green, so it's no surprise people wanted his take on the rumoured kit.

Asked by a fan what he thought about the brave design, Gallagher simply replied: "Ha ha ha ha".

Ha ha ha ha — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2020

However, it appears the Wall Of Glass singer may have had to say much more to say in a now deleted tweet, as screenshot captured by Oasis Mania reads: "Who ever is responsible for that new Man City kit needs putting on the nxt flight to WUHAN and who ever buys it needs to be on the 1 after c'mon you should f***king know LG x".

Other supposedly leaked design see a cracked white and blue design for the home shirt and a navy away shirt with bold patterns.

See some of the reactions below, which compare the shirt to everything from a virus under the microscope to something James May would wear.

My nan had some lovely dinner plates in this style. — Ryan Jenkins (@EssexTacy) May 21, 2020

I don’t want to look like James May pic.twitter.com/lRc8PM1ZTJ — Teo Garcia (@minerfan_14) May 20, 2020

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City v Arsenal being postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Meanwhile, earlier this year Liam Gallagher explained why he'd rather watch Man City play on the telly.

"I don’t go and watch them anymore. I don’t really like the Etihad," he told NME. "I don’t dig it man, it’s like going and watching the fucking opera"

The Once singer explained: "The last time I seen City I got told to be quiet by some fucking donut who was too busy looking at his menu. I was jumping up and down and he went, ‘Can you be fucking quiet?’ It must have been interfering, like messing with his brain; he didn’t know whether to have the prawns or the fucking caviar."

READ MORE: This Is The Real Story Behind Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger...