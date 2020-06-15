Liam Gallagher has developed a "bamboo fetish" in lockdown

The former Oasis frontman talked to The Chris Moyles Show about everything from his wedding, to his drinking habits and his beloved tipi.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he's developed a "bamboo fetish" during lockdown.

The former Oasis rocker called into The Chris Moyles Show this morning (15 June), where he talked about everything from postponing his wedding to drinking in his tipi.

Despite admitting he prefers to drink out at pubs, the Shockwave singer admits he's had to become an at home drinker and has a tipple or two in his tipi.

Asked if he has furniture inside his prized possession, he replied: "Oh yeah, loads and loads of rugs, we got a double bed, all bamboo.

"I've got a bamboo fetish at the moment."

"I'm drinking all the way through the week and I'm hungover on the weekend," joked the Manchester legend about his new lockdown drinking habits.

"I'm kind of drinking the same amount, and the only thing is I'm doing it indoors and I don't like doing it indoors, I like to go out."

Liam also talked about postponing his wedding to Debbie Gwyther till next year because he didn't want to wear face masks at the event.

Asked about the change of plan, he told Chris Moyles: "Yeah we're getting married next year in Italy and it's going to be mega!"

He added: "It's been put back a year. It was meant to be next month, but they were saying you gotta wear face masks and I ain't hiding this pretty face."

"It's a crime to do that," he told Radio X presenter and the team. "It is a crime. That's the one thing about it."

He concluded: "Poor Debs is not gonna wear a mask, it aint happening man".

