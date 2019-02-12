Liam Gallagher announces headline Irish date ahead of Glasto 2019

12 February 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 11:20

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

The former Oasis frontman has confirmed a gig in County Cork to headline Irish Independent Park on 23 June this year.

Liam Gallagher is set to play a headline gig at Ireland's Independent Park. 

The Oasis legend has taken to social media to confirm he will head to County Cork to top the bill at the Irish festival on 23 June 2019.
 
Tickets go on sale this Friday 15 February at 8.30am.
 
 
 
Liam's estranged brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher is also set to play their country of origin, taking to Malahide Castle in Dublin on 16 June 2019.
 
VIDEO: Is Oasis ballad Songbird Liam Gallagher's most honest track?
 
Watch Liam Gallagher play live on the Radio X Rooftop:

 
Gallagher has been busy in the studio working on the follow-up to his No.1 debut album, As You Were. 

The Manchester rocker revealed fans can expect his sophomore solo album before September, and has teased 20 new songs "that will change your lives".
 
Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer wrote: "I know I talk a lot of shit but I have oops we have 20 songs that will change your lives oops make them better oops you know what I’m trying to say by the pinball lights x"

The Paper Crown singer has also taken time to adopt a new cat Nancy, to join Sid who he adopted late last year. 

 READ MORE: Get inside the adoption of Liam Gallagher's pet cat Sid from Wood Green, The Animals Charity

 

 

 

