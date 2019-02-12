Liam Gallagher announces headline Irish date ahead of Glasto 2019
12 February 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 12 February 2019, 11:20
The former Oasis frontman has confirmed a gig in County Cork to headline Irish Independent Park on 23 June this year.
Liam Gallagher is set to play a headline gig at Ireland's Independent Park.
I’m absolutely over the Keith, to be going back to County Cork to headline Irish Independent Park on 23rd June LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019
READ MORE: Get inside the adoption of Liam Gallagher's pet cat Sid from Wood Green, The Animals Charity