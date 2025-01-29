Liam Gallagher praises Bring Me The Horizon's cover of Wonderwall

Liam Gallagher has praised Bring Me The Horizon. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty, Iwi Onodera/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis frontman has given Oli Sykes and co's cover of the 1995 single his seal of approval.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Bring Me The Horizon's take on a classic Oasis track.

The Sheffield rockers - made up of frontman Oli Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Matt Kean and Lee Malia - have covered Wonderwall for a special Spotify singles series and it's been given the thumbs up by the legendary frontman of the Britpop band.

Listen to their take on the 1995 single below:

Liam Gallagher, who's not one for holding back, replied to Oasis Mania's report about the track, writing: "I f***ing LOVE it".

I fucking LOVE it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

Bring Me The Horizon aren't the first band to give Wonderwall the cover treatment.

The iconic '90s hit has also been covered by the likes of The Mike Flowers Pops and Ryan Adams - with Liam's brother and Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter Noel also performing his own distinctive version of the track.

Ryan Adams - Wonderwall

They'll be plenty of chances to hear the classic track played live this year as Liam and Noel prepare to set out Oasis Live '25, which will see them play reunion dates in the UK & Ireland, North America, Australia, Japan and South Korea and South America.

Though much has been made of the brothers butting heads on the tour, Noel has vowed that they'll be no fighting with his younger brother, because they aren't as "raucous" as they once were.

Speaking to The Sun at the National Portrait Gallery, where he was attending the Zoe Law Legend exhibition launch, Noel said: "It won’t be as raucous as back in the day, because we’re on the wrong side of 50 now, so we’re too old."

He went on: "We’re too old to give a s**t now, so there won’t be any fallouts, there won’t be any fighting. It’s a lap of honour for the band.”

Asked by the reporter if he was pleased that he and his brother had reconciled after 15 years of animosity, Noel simply replied: “Of course, yes."

Liam Gallagher - Wonderwall | Live at Radio X

