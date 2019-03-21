PHOTO: Liam Gallagher's son Gene to appear on new album

Liam Gallagher reveals son Gene appears on new track. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

The former Oasis frontman has shared an image with his son playing bongos in the studio for a "new tune".

Liam Gallagher has revealed his son Gene is set to appear on the material he's making his new album.

The former Oasis frontman is currently working hard in the studio on the follow-up to 2017's As You Were, and it seems as though this time he'll have a little help from his family.

Taking to Twitter, the Wall Of Glass singer shared a picture of his son, writing: "Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x"

See the image below:

Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x

Meanwhile, it looks like Gene is following in the footsteps of his famous father by starting a band with his friends.

According to reports, the 17-year-old's band is called Grimmo and sees himself on the guitar alongside his friend Cody Grimaldo and his pal Alf Carroll on drums.

Previously speaking about Gene Last year, Gallagher revealed he was "desperate to be in a band".

Speaking to the Australian Herald Sun ahead of his first solo Aussie shows last year, Liam explained: "Gene’s still in sixth form but he’s desperate to be in a band. He plays guitar and drums, he’s on the look out for band members.

"I’ve not heard him sing, but he’s got the attitude and the look for sure.

"He’s a good little guitar player, he’s better than me. I mean, I can’t play, but he’s good.”

