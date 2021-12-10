Holly Humberstone wins BRITS Rising Star Award

Holly Humberstone with her BRIT Award. Picture: Press/BRIT Awards

Sam Fender presented the award to the musician as they collaborated on an acoustic version of Seventeen Going Under.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

Holly Humberstone has won the BRITS Rising Star Award

The 21-year-old musician has been announced as the winner of the accolade, having been nominated alongside Bree Runway and Lola Young.

Holly was told of the news in person by Sam Fender, who won the same award in 2019. She was surprised during the filming of a new collaborative acoustic version of Sam's single Seventeen Going Under.

Holly said of the award: "I remember watching the BRITs with my parents each year and being totally awe struck by the artists coming together in what felt like another universe.

"Now to be named the BRITs Rising Star and nominated alongside two other incredible women, with the songs that started within those four walls at home is so mad. It just doesn’t feel real."

The new acoustic version of Seventeen Going Under by Sam Fender and Holly Humberstone is available now.

Humberstone released her second EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, in November, and she admits that the last twelve months have been quite special.

Reflecting on her experiences in 2021, Holly said: "This year has been a wild ride and a year of firsts, and I am so grateful and thankful for everyone who has helped make this happen!"

Previous winners of the award include Adele, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J, Sam Smith, James Bay and Jorja Smith.

Holly Humberstone has also been confirmed as the first performer at the BRITs, which is being staged at The O2 in London on 8th February.

She previously admitted that it was a strange experience to have been shortlisted for the gong.

She said: "To be shortlisted for BRITs Rising Star is so, so weird but really, really cool.

"Making music and performing music has always been my whole life.

"Writing is so important to me and just to get my music recognised by The BRITs is just out of this world and really encouraging and so affirming."