BRIT Awards scrap male and female categories for 2022

Mo Gilligan is confirmed as the BRITs 2022 host. Picture: Press/Mo Gilligan

By Jenny Mensah

The prestigious award ceremony has added four new genre awards categories and confirmed that Mo Gilligan will present.

The BRIT Awards is set to scrap its gendered categories next year.

The prestigious awards - which will take place at London's O2 Arena on 8 February 2022 - has announced new details about its ceremony next year.

For the first time ever, Male and Female categories will be no more and four more categories are set to be added. The move comes after the likes of Sam Smith, who is non-binary, called for the change in recent years.

Tom March, BRIT Chair and Co-President of Polydor Records: “It is important that The BRITs continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender. I'm really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a BRIT. The 2022 show is shaping up really well, Mo is going to be an excellent host and I am thankful to him along with Clara and Maya for being part of this year's BRITs."

With the removal of the gendered categories come four new awards; Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act.

A new host in Mo Gilligan has also been announced after Jack Whitehall hosted the awards for three years running.

"It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!"

Find out everything what we know so far about the ceremony below.

When are the 2022 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th Februrary at The O2, London.

Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will present The BRITs Are Coming nominations show.

What are the new BRIT Awards categories?

Alternative/Rock Act

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Dance Act

Pop/R’n’B Act

What are the full 2022 BRIT Awards categories?