Liam Gallagher says Oasis p*** all over the Beatles in row with Jamie Carragher

Liam Gallagher, Jamie Carragher and The Beatles. Picture: 1. Press 2. Ryan Browne/Shutterstock 3. Ibl/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman made the claim in a Twitter spat with the football pundit and ex Liverpool player following Man City's Premier League title victory.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has made a bold claim about The Beatles on Twitter.

The former Oasis frontman was celebrating Man City's Premier League title win and ended up trading blows online with Jamie Carragher.

Man City were 2-0 down at the Etihad to Aston Villa, but staged an epic comeback with a 3-2 victory overall, giving them the title once more.

With football pundit and former Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher giving his commentary on Liverpool vs Wolverhampton from Anfield, Liam took aim at him on Twitter and les than politely asked what he was going on about, to which Carragher replied: "I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are sh**e compared to the Beatles. That work??"

I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work?? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 22, 2022

The Manchester rocker didn't take it lying down and on his last post on the matter, he suggested Carragher had terrible banter and that Oasis were better than The Fab Four.

He wrote: "Eh carra you got s*** banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis p*** all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth".

Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

READ MORE: Chris Moyles tells Jamie Carragher why Leeds Utd supporters think he's "not a proper fan"

There's no doubt that Knebworth will be firmly on Liam Gallagher's mind, since he's about to play two sold out solo dates at the historic grounds next month during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Speaking to Radio X about the gigs, which take place from 3rd-4th June, and how they'll compare to the original Oasis gigs, Gallagher said: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

The Better Days singer certainly taking it a lot more seriously this time and has vowed to go sober to be match fit ahead of the dates.

According to The Sun's Bizarre Column, the Manchester rocker revealed: "I’ve got a month to prepare for Knebworth so I’m going to stay out of trouble, stay in the house, chill out, eat well, do some exercise, and not drink alcohol or do any of that nonsense."

The Everything's Electric rocker continued: “As you get older you’ve got to prepare right for these gigs.

“You can’t be going there like you’re 20 otherwise it’ll sound s*** and people pay a lot of money, so I’ve got to prepare right."

Despite going on the straight and narrow for the milestone gigs, Liam has assured fans he won't be going dry for too long.

“There’s plenty of time to get p***** and get high," he added. "Do that later on.”

Gallagher is also preparing to release his third studio album this week, C'mon You Know, which he revealed is inspired by Soccer Saturday's Jeff Stelling and parodied by Soccer AM’s Fenners.

Speaking on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, he said “There is this programme over here that does all the football results and scores called Soccer Saturday and that right…it’s from the geezer Jeff Stelling on that. And then the geezer who does Soccer AM...the geezer on there called Fenners, he does like a p***-take so I got it off that and I thought to myself ‘I’m having a bit of that’”.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher dedicates Better Days to Bonehead at Blackburn gig: Get the full setlist