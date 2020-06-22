Liam Gallagher celebrates third number one album

22 June 2020, 09:42

Liam Gallagher in 2019
Liam Gallagher in 2019. Picture: Tom Beard/Press

The Mancunian legend has hit the top spot with his MTV Unplugged live show.

Liam Gallagher spent the weekend celebrating his third number one album.

The former Oasis star's MTV Unplugged (Live At Hull City Hall) went straight into the top spot in the UK charts, while it was also named as the fastest-selling vinyl album of 2020 so far.

Sharing the good news, Liam quoted John Lennon on Twitter: "Nobody told me there'd be days like these, strange days indeed. Most peculiar mama.

"3 number 1 albums in 3 years... not bad for an unsophisticated parka monkey. Thanks to everyone who made it happen"

It was a busy weekend for Liam, as the return of football after lockdown kept the singer tweeting:

Liam's Unplugged show was recorded at Hull City Hall in August of last year, and the recprd's chart triumph makes it the first live album to reach the pinnacle since George Michael's Symphonica in 2014.

Both of Liam's solo albums have made it to number one in the UK: As You Were, which was released in 2017 and 2019's Why Me? Why Not.

He was followed in the chart by Lady Gaga's recent release, Chromatica, which dropped down to second place, while Lewis Capaldi's 2019 release, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, remains at third place.

