Liam Gallagher mocks Boris Johnson's children controversy & offers himself as Prime Minister

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker has taken to Twitter to suggest himself for the job of the new Prime Minister, telling fans to send him the keys to No.10.

Liam Gallagher has thrown his hat into the ring to be the new leader of the conservative party and the next UK Prime Minister.

The former Oasis rocker has poked fun at the Tory leadership race and offered himself up as an alternative.

Taking to Twitter, the Shockwave singer joked: "My name is Liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT."

See his posts below:

My name is liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

ParLIAMent c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

The Shockwave singer appears to be making reference to the confusion there seems to be over how many children the Tory leader candidate Boris Johnson has, and the fact he has been vague about whether he has taken illegal drugs.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the Manchester legend's followers agreed, with one writing: "...You got my vote kid," and another suggesting Bonehead for Chancellor of the Exchequer.

LG you got my vote kid, if you want a driver give us a shout ... — andy burrows (@burrows_andy) June 18, 2019

As long as you keep Larry the Cat, you got my vote — Garry Munro (@Garrr83) June 18, 2019

Think you'd do a better job than this bunch of tits — Denise Inglesby (@blugenie) June 18, 2019

@BoneheadsPage for chancellor!!! — I am the walrus (@davidcaplin46) June 18, 2019

Is it my imaginatiiooooooonnnn ? Or have I finally found someone worth voting for? — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed that his son Gene has been expelled from school.

The Paper Crown rocker took part in an interview with his children for The Sunday Times, where he claimed that 17-year-old Gene - who he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Appleton - was asked to leave the "most laid-back school in the world".

Asked by the newspaper why he was expelled, Gene said: "Nothing to be proud of."

But he was soon interrupted by the Supersonic rocker who quipped: "Oh, it is! King Alfred is the most laid-back school in the world."

According the the outlet, Gene found work on a building site - much to the amusement of his dad and older brother Lennon, 19.

Lennon - whose mother is Liam's first wife Patsy Kensit - said: "It was for a week," to which Liam added: "It was a couple of days, weren't it? It wasn't even a week!

Gallagher is preparing to release his forthcoming solo album Why Me? Why Not, which he revealed will be released on 20 September 2019.

Watch Liam give the album's lead track, Shockwave, it's live debut at Hackney Round Chapel:

