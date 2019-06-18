Liam Gallagher mocks Boris Johnson's children controversy & offers himself as Prime Minister

18 June 2019, 12:58 | Updated: 18 June 2019, 13:05

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker has taken to Twitter to suggest himself for the job of the new Prime Minister, telling fans to send him the keys to No.10.

Liam Gallagher has thrown his hat into the ring to be the new leader of the conservative party and the next UK Prime Minister.

The former Oasis rocker has poked fun at the Tory leadership race and offered himself up as an alternative.

Taking to Twitter, the Shockwave singer joked: "My name is Liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I’ve had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I’ll sort this pile of shit out WHY ME?WHY NOT."

See his posts below:

The Shockwave singer appears to be making reference to the confusion there seems to be over how many children the Tory leader candidate Boris Johnson has, and the fact he has been vague about whether he has taken illegal drugs.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of the Manchester legend's followers agreed, with one writing: "...You got my vote kid," and another suggesting Bonehead for Chancellor of the Exchequer.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reveals released date for new solo album, Why Me? Why Not.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher has revealed that his son Gene has been expelled from school.

The Paper Crown rocker took part in an interview with his children for The Sunday Times, where he claimed that 17-year-old Gene - who he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Appleton - was asked to leave the "most laid-back school in the world".

Asked by the newspaper why he was expelled, Gene said: "Nothing to be proud of."

But he was soon interrupted by the Supersonic rocker who quipped: "Oh, it is! King Alfred is the most laid-back school in the world."

According the the outlet, Gene found work on a building site - much to the amusement of his dad and older brother Lennon, 19.

Lennon - whose mother is Liam's first wife Patsy Kensit - said: "It was for a week," to which Liam added: "It was a couple of days, weren't it? It wasn't even a week!

Gallagher is preparing to release his forthcoming solo album Why Me? Why Not, which he revealed will be released on 20 September 2019.

Watch Liam give the album's lead track, Shockwave, it's live debut at Hackney Round Chapel:

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher hits back at Lewis Capaldi's reaction videos, calling him a "daftie"

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher with his son Gene

Liam Gallagher's son Gene was expelled from school and worked on a building site
Liam Gallagher and his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish

Liam Gallagher reveals track on new album is about daughter Molly Moorish
Liam Gallagher and his sons Gene and Lennon Gallagher

WATCH: Liam Gallagher's sons were asked to play him for Alan McGee film
Liam Gallagher Shockwave video

Liam Gallagher's new single Shockwave: watch the video

Liam Gallagher plays with Oasis at Wembley in 2000

Liam Gallagher stopped drinking on stage after 2000 Oasis Wembley gig