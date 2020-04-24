Liam Gallagher loves Lars Ulrich but he's "not having" Metallica's music

The former Oasis frontman has gushed about the Danish drummer, despite saying he's "not having" the band's music.

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts on Metallica and their Lars Ulrich.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what he thought of the Enter Sandman rockers, the former Oasis rocker revealed he wasn't keen on their music, but had plenty of love for their drummer.

He replied: "I like lars he’s a super funny crazy guy he’s so fucking awesome it blows my mind dude not having the music though".

Metallica wasn't the only band he was quizzed on either. When asked what his thoughts were on Inhaler by one fan, the Manchester rocker seemed to draw a blank, asking: "Never heard of them are they females".

It's probably for the best that Gallagher doesn't know the lead singer of Inhaler, Elijah Hewsonm is Bono's son since he's had plenty to say about U2 and his brother Noel in the past.

In fact, during his gig in Carcassonne, France last year, Gallagher decided to change the lyrics to his Shockwave single to hint it was about Noel ditching his old friends for big stars.

Launching into the second verse of the single, which usually goes: "Backstabbed all your friends/And yes it's all about who you know" the Manchester rocker sang: "Backstabbed all your friends and yes it's all about you and Bono".

Noel and Bono have a well-documented friendship, with Noel supporting U2 on tour and Bono buying Noel a scooter for his 50th birthday bash

It's not the only gem the Shockwave singer has been offering up this week. Asked what he's been watching during lockdown, the star revealed the Oscar-winning WW1 film 1917 and the Netflix drama Unorthodox.

