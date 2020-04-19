When and where is Liam Gallagher's free NHS gig and who's supporting?

This week the former Oasis frontman made tickets to his free gig for NHS workers available, but when does it take place, who will support and can you still get tickets? Find out everything we need to know here.

Liam Gallagher surprised his fans by announcing a free gig for NHS workers.

The former Oasis was forced to postpone upcoming live dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, but wanted to show his appreciation for NHS workers who have been on the frontline during the crisis.

But what date will the free gig take place, what venue will Liam be playing at, who are the support acts and are tickets still available?

When is Liam Gallagher's free NHS gig and who is supporting? Picture: Press/Tom Beard

When and where is Liam Gallagher's free NHS gig?

Liam Gallagher is set to play his free gig for NHS workers on 29 October 2020 at The O2, London.

Who is supporting Liam Gallagher at his free NHS gig?

So far, Primal Scream have been confirmed as support with further acts to be announced.

Are tickets still available?

No. Tickets are not currently available. were "sold out" or all applied for after they were released on The O2 website for NHS workers on Wednesday 15 April.

Read the event page's full Terms & Conditions here.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus