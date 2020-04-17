Inhaler's Elijah Hewson covers Mazzy Star for Radio X's Phone Covers

17 April 2020, 17:42 | Updated: 17 April 2020, 17:45

Watch the Dublin rocker sing a stunning rendition of Fade Into You by Mazzy Star for the next in our Radio X's Phone Covers series.

Elijah Hewson has shared a stunning cover of Mazzy Star's Fade Into You exclusively for Radio X's Phone Covers.

The Inhaler frontman and the son of U2 legend Bono has proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to star quality.

It's easy to feel down and disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to the coronavirus, but here at Radio X, we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music however we can.

As the nation practices social distancing and self-isolation, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances.

Artists like Zuzu are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, a couple of instruments, and a smartphone

Watch his stunning rendition of Fade Into You Above.

READ MORE: Inhaler's Elijah Hewson says 'My dad Bono wasn't supportive of band at first'

Check out Nothing But Thieves' frontman Conor Mason's cover of Radiohead's Creep.

