Liam Gallagher live dates: First 2019 UK gig & Glastonbury confirmed

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has reacted to his name being posted on the first official Glastonbury line-up of 2019, while his slot at Eden Sessions has also been confirmed.

Liam Gallagher has reacted his appearance on the first official Glastonbury line-up poster, telling fans to "be there or be nowhere".

The former Oasis rocker has confirmed himself for the festival previously, but has now joked he's looking forward to his "residency" at the famous Somerset Festival.

See his tweet below, which reads: "Looking forward to resuming my residency at Glastonbury be there or be nowhere as you were LG x".

Looking forward to resuming my residency at Glastonbury be there or be nowhere as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 15, 2019

The Wall Of Glass singer is referring to the fact he appeared at the festival's last event in 2017, where he supported his first solo album As You Were, and sang Don't Look Back In Anger for the first time ever.

Watch him sing the Noel Gallagher-penned and sung Oasis track, which he dedicated to the victims of the Manchester terror attack and the Grenfell tower fire:

Meanwhile, Liam's first UK gig of 2019 was also confirmed this week, with the legendary Manchester rocker confirmed to play Eden Sessions in Conwall on 26 June 2019.

New announcement! @LiamGallagher will play Eden on Wednesday 26 June. Tickets now on sale to Inside Trackers. General sale at 3pm, Thurs 21 Mar. pic.twitter.com/MnMp2Um2W7 — Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) March 14, 2019

Along with Liam Gallagher, the first official Glastonbury poster confirmed that The Killers and The Cure would join Stormzy as headliners on the Pyramid Stage.

Amongst the huge names were the likes of Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Two Door Cinema Clun, The Chemical Brothers, and more.

See more of the names announced in Glastonbury Festival's post below:

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2019 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @TheKillers (Saturday) and @TheCure (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/jYOoTQQurf — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 15, 2019

