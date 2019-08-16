Liam Gallagher claims new single One Of Us is about “family”

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The new single from the album Why Me? Why Not sees Liam talk about the past… and it’s an instant classic.

Liam Gallagher has dropped a brand new song, which serves as the lead single for his forthcoming second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

One Of Us is an epic song full of strings and gospel-style backing vocals, but Liam watchers will no doubt be fascinated by the lyrics, particularly as the war of words with brother Noel Gallagher has recently intensified.

Liam has co-written the song with musician Andrew Wyatt and says that One Of Us is about “family, friendship and a sense of belonging”.

The words begin with the intriguing lines “Hey kid did you know, today sixteen years ago, it was you and I for the last time?”

The song also says makes reference to the Liam's favourite Oasis song Live Forever: "Act like you don't remember, you said we’d live forever, who do you think you’re kidding? You are only one of us, in time.”

Have a listen and see what you think...

The track also features Liam’s son Gene Gallagher on bongos, while Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner plays guitar.

“I love the groove and the gospel outro,” continues Liam. “It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations." The group mentioned were a soul quartet featuring Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney.

Liam fans who attended last weekend’s MTV Unplugged recording in Hull have already witnessed the song’s live debut and the track is available to pre-order on vinyl from https://store.liamgallagher.com/uk/

The album Why Me. Why Not. is released on 20 September and comes in a yellow vinyl edition with a one-sided etched 12” of three bonus tracks.

Liam Gallagher - Why Me. Why Not? album cover. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher will be supporting the release of Why Me? Why Not with a full UK tour - many dates have already sold out:

Liam Gallagher 2019 UK Tour Dates

11 November – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (SOLD OUT)

12 November – Birmingham, Arena (SOLD OUT)

14 November – Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (SOLD OUT)

17 November – Newcastle, Utilita Arena (SOLD OUT)

18 November – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena (SOLD OUT)

20 November – Manchester, MEN Arena (SOLD OUT)

21 November – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

23 November – Dublin, 3Arena (ADDED DATE)

24 November – Dublin, 3Arena (SOLD OUT)

26 November – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November – London, O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

29 November – London, O2 Arena (EXTRA DATE)

Special guest on all these dates will be Slowthai. For more details see the Radio X ticket page