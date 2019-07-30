Peaky Blinders season 5: trailers, release date, cast & plot details

30 July 2019, 18:26 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 18:38

Get the first look at the fifth instalment of the hit gangster show starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and more.

Peaky Blinders has revealed its trailer for season 5.

The fifth instalment of the series - which sees Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby - teased its first official visuals today, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the Brummie gangster show.

Here's everything we know about Peaky Blinders season 5 so far...

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer
Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer. Picture: YouTube/BBC

When is Peaky Blinders set to air?

There isn't an official air date for the BBC show just yet, with the trailer simply teasing that it's "coming soon".

Which of the cast will return to Peaky Blinders?

Cillian Murphy will of course reprise his starring role as Tommy Shelby.

Paul Anderson returns as eldest Shelby brother Arthur, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

See more acts set to return below:

Finn Cole - Michael Gray

Sophie Rundle - Ada Thorne

Helen McCrory - Polly Gray

Kate Phillips - Linda Shelbe

Natasha O'Keefe - Lizzie Stark

Ned Dennehy - Uncle Charlie

Aidan Gillen - Aberama Gold

Jack Rowan - Bonnie Gold

Ian Peck - Curly

Packy Lee - Johnny Dogs

Charlie Murphy - Jessie Eden

Benjamin Zephaniah - Jeremiah Jesus

Who is joining the cast in season 5?

Sam Claflin will star as real-life Fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, while Emmett J Scanlan will star ass Billy Grade.

Also named as new cast members are Brian Gleeson, Andrew Koji, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Elliot Cowan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Neil Maskell, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

What is the plot of Peaky Blinders season 5?

According to the BBC's official synopsis, “Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.”

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson deletes tweet praising Boris Johnson
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood trailer

Get the soundtrack for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

A screenshot of Woody Harrelson and more in the Zombieland: Double Tap trailer

VIDEO: Watch the epic trailer for the Zombieland sequel starring Woody Harrelson & more
Liam Gallagher and Love Island contestant Ovie Soko

Liam Gallagher is watching Love Island again and is backing Ovie Soko

Liam Gallagher

A screenshot from the latest Westworld III Trailer

When is Westworld season 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?

Latest On Radio X

Noel Gallagher Liam Gallagher U2 frontman Bono

VIDEO: Liam Gallagher changes Shockwave lyrics in dig at brother Noel & U2's Bono

Liam Gallagher

Foals frontman Yannis Phillappakis

Foals confirm release date of Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2

Foals

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix and Us President Donald Trump

Papa Roach troll Donald Trump with Last Resort lyrics

Gerry Cinnamon with Liam Gallagher inset

Gerry Cinnamon shows appreciation for Liam Gallagher's Once track on Twitter

Liam Gallagher

Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks at Benicassim in 2016

Former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks announces 2019 UK shows

The Maccabees

Lily Allen at Paris Fashion week

Lily Allen to release her own range of sex toys?