Peaky Blinders season 5: trailers, release date, cast & plot details

Get the first look at the fifth instalment of the hit gangster show starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and more.

Peaky Blinders has revealed its trailer for season 5.

The fifth instalment of the series - which sees Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby - teased its first official visuals today, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the Brummie gangster show.

Here's everything we know about Peaky Blinders season 5 so far...

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders season 5 trailer. Picture: YouTube/BBC

When is Peaky Blinders set to air?

There isn't an official air date for the BBC show just yet, with the trailer simply teasing that it's "coming soon".

Which of the cast will return to Peaky Blinders?

Cillian Murphy will of course reprise his starring role as Tommy Shelby.

Paul Anderson returns as eldest Shelby brother Arthur, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.

See more acts set to return below:

Finn Cole - Michael Gray

Sophie Rundle - Ada Thorne

Helen McCrory - Polly Gray

Kate Phillips - Linda Shelbe

Natasha O'Keefe - Lizzie Stark

Ned Dennehy - Uncle Charlie

Aidan Gillen - Aberama Gold

Jack Rowan - Bonnie Gold

Ian Peck - Curly

Packy Lee - Johnny Dogs

Charlie Murphy - Jessie Eden

Benjamin Zephaniah - Jeremiah Jesus

Who is joining the cast in season 5?

Sam Claflin will star as real-life Fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, while Emmett J Scanlan will star ass Billy Grade.

Also named as new cast members are Brian Gleeson, Andrew Koji, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Elliot Cowan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Neil Maskell, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

What is the plot of Peaky Blinders season 5?

According to the BBC's official synopsis, “Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.”