Peaky Blinders season 5: trailers, release date, cast & plot details
30 July 2019, 18:26 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 18:38
Get the first look at the fifth instalment of the hit gangster show starring Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory and more.
Peaky Blinders has revealed its trailer for season 5.
The fifth instalment of the series - which sees Cillian Murphy return as Tommy Shelby - teased its first official visuals today, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the Brummie gangster show.
Here's everything we know about Peaky Blinders season 5 so far...
When is Peaky Blinders set to air?
There isn't an official air date for the BBC show just yet, with the trailer simply teasing that it's "coming soon".
Which of the cast will return to Peaky Blinders?
Cillian Murphy will of course reprise his starring role as Tommy Shelby.
Paul Anderson returns as eldest Shelby brother Arthur, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, and Helen McCrory as Polly Gray.
See more acts set to return below:
Finn Cole - Michael Gray
Sophie Rundle - Ada Thorne
Helen McCrory - Polly Gray
Kate Phillips - Linda Shelbe
Natasha O'Keefe - Lizzie Stark
Ned Dennehy - Uncle Charlie
Aidan Gillen - Aberama Gold
Jack Rowan - Bonnie Gold
Ian Peck - Curly
Packy Lee - Johnny Dogs
Charlie Murphy - Jessie Eden
Benjamin Zephaniah - Jeremiah Jesus
Who is joining the cast in season 5?
Sam Claflin will star as real-life Fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, while Emmett J Scanlan will star ass Billy Grade.
Also named as new cast members are Brian Gleeson, Andrew Koji, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Elliot Cowan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Neil Maskell, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.
What is the plot of Peaky Blinders season 5?
According to the BBC's official synopsis, “Series five of Steven Knight’s crime family saga finds the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.”