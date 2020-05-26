Liam Gallagher and Liam Fray join stars for Manchester's Together In One Voice singalong event

Liam Gallagher and Courteeners frontman Liam Fray. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press

The Oasis legend and the Courteeners frontman will be among the artists introducing their tracks or contributing to the mass doorstep singalong event.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, the former Oasis frontman and the Courteeners frontman will be joining famous artists to help contribute to Together In One Voice, which will take place this Thursday 28 May and be aired on Sunday 31 May.

Gallagher and Fray will be joined by the likes of Take That's Mark Owen, James' Tim Booth, Mike Pickering from M People, Tom Walker, Emily Sande, Denise Johnson and rapper Aitch to celebrate the spirit and importance of community and unite people from across Greater Manchester.

Some of the artists will be introducing renditions of their songs, which are set to be sung live by the public in the one-off event, made in lockdown.

Together In One Voice will be filmed using drones on Thursday, with people also being invited to send videos of their own doorstep or window singalongs to togethermcr.com, which will be played out on YouTube this Sunday.

The special set-list of songs will be streamed via Manchester International Festival’s online channel, MIF LIVE, alongside introductions and contributions from the artists.

The soundtrack features voices from 30 different musicians and 20 different community choirs across the city, who have been performing and recording themselves from their own homes.

Each individual vocal and musical part has then been sent in to musical director Dan McDwyer and his team of sound engineers for mixing into the live versions of the songs that everyone will sing along with.

The playlist for the event will be as follows:

Take That: Shine

Martha and the Vandellas: Dancing In The Streets

Emeli Sande : You Are Not Alone

Tom Walker: Leave A Light On

James: Sit Down

M People: Search for the hero

Oasis: Wonderwall

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham added: “Lockdown has been taking a toll on us all but this is a night that will give everyone a real lift. It’s a moment to celebrate the strength of our communities and what people have done to help each in these difficult times.

"Together In One Voice will help us all feel connected, despite the need to keep a distance, and will be one of those incredible occasions which make Greater Manchester so special. We are grateful to some of our biggest names for supporting our communities in this and creating a moment we’ll never forget.

"I would encourage everyone to get involved and get out on your doorstep!”

