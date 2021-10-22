Lennon Gallager: Mum Patsy Kensit helped me get into modelling

Lennon Gallagher and his mother Patsy Kensit attend 'Hermes: Step Into The Frame' at Nine Elms in March, 2019. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hermes

Liam Gallagher's son has been explaining how his mother gave him some good advice before embarking on a modelling career.

Lennon Gallagher has revealed that his mother Patsy Kensit helped him get into modelling.

The 22-year-old son of Liam Gallagher has been on the catwalk for Tommy Hilfiger and G-Star RAW and appeared in Vogue and GQ. He's currently starring in a long-form video for the designer clothes brand Tessuti called "Stand Out Stories".

In the clip, Lennon recalls how he was first approached by a talent scout when he was 16.

The budding star was immediately offered a modelling job in Africa, but he thought the offer seemed "sketchy".

He said: "I told my mum and she was like, ‘If you want to get into it, I know some people.' ”

However, despite his show business pedigree, Lennon admits to getting “a bit insecure” trying out for modelling gigs.

He said: “It’s always pretty difficult putting yourself up for castings and stuff and putting yourself out there.

"You kind of do get a bit insecure, I can’t lie.”

Gallagher Jr - who also sings in a band called Automotion - named some of his style icons. "Musicians, yeah," he revealed. "Lou Reed, Kurt Cobain. The Beatles - like wearing suits and stuff - sick.

"Subcultures in music have always been pretty influential. I just take every little bit from anything and just mix and match."