Liam Gallagher's kids like Nirvana more than Oasis or Blur

16 May 2020, 13:00 | Updated: 16 May 2020, 13:01

Liam Gallagher and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain
Liam Gallagher and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Picture: 1. Press 2. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The former Oasis frontman was asked which Britpop band his kids were bigger fans of, but it turns out it was neither.

Liam Gallagher's children like Nirvana more than they like Oasis or Blur.

The former Oasis frontman was part of the biggest Britpop rivalry in the 90s, but when it comes to his kids they they don't choose sides.

When a fan asked on Twitter if Gallagher's kids prefer his band or Damon Albarn and co, the Shockwave singer replied: "They prefer nirvana the most".

WATCH: Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana’s Heart-Shaped Box on piano

It's not the first time Gallagher's kid's have chosen not to be loyal to their dad's former band.

Back in 2017, his eldest son Lennon posed in a Blur t-shirt for Buffalo Zine, while making a peace sign to camera.

While his father wasn't that fussed, youngest son Gene thought he'd stir the pot by sharing the image, with the caption: "Someone's getting a smack".

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher praises Watford's Troy Deeney for concerns over football return

Ironically, while Liam's kids seem to prefer Nirvana, the daughter of the band's late frontman Kurt Cobain seems to prefer Oasis.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2015 when Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck was set to be released, she revealed: "I don't really like Nirvana. Sorry, promotional people!..I'm more into Mercury Rev, Oasis, Brian Jonestown Massacre. The grunge scene is not what I'm interested in."

READ MORE: Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar goes under the hammer for $1m

Latest Videos

Celebrity Two Word Tango on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: This week's Celebrity Two Word Tango is epic!

The Chris Moyles Show

John Bishop talks to Chris Moyles in lockdown

WATCH: John Bishop tells Chris Moyles brutally honest reason he has so many animals

The Chris Moyles Show

Morrissey and Johnny Marr in June 1985

How Johnny Marr came up with this memorable Smiths riff

The Smiths

Daniel Mays meets lookalike Chris Moyles' mate Gav on The Chris Moyles Show

Daniel Mays meets Chris Moyles' mate Gav and it's kind of uncanny

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher and Watford footballer Troy Deeney

Liam Gallagher praises Watford's Troy Deeney for concerns over football return

Liam Gallagher: Mark Lanegan extends olive branch to star after reigniting 1996 feud

Oasis

Liam Gallagher shares performance of Eh La track

WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La
Liam Gallagher Performs In Milan in 2020

Liam Gallagher reveals his biggest regrets are "breaking up marriages"
Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher reveals his greatest fear is not being loved