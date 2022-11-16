Liam Gallagher jokes about cost of Blur tickets

Liam Gallagher and Damon Albarn. Picture: 1.Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty 2. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman made the remark about tickets for his former Britpop rivals' Wembley gig when responding to a fan on Twitter.

Liam Gallagher has made a joke about the cost of Blur tickets on Twitter.

The Song 2 legends, fronted by Damon Albarn, confirmed an epic reunion gig at Wembley Stadium next summer, with tickets set to go on sale this week.

However, when a fan reached out to the former Oasis rocker and announced she'd scored a ticket for their London show in the presale, Liam ribbed: "How much they cost a grand".

Blur will take to the stage on Saturday 8th July 2023 with special guests including Slowthai and Self Esteem- marking their only UK gig of the year.

Frontman Damon Albarn said of the news: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Guitarist Graham Coxon agreed: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Bassist Alex James, meanwhile, said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree added: "After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

2023 seems to mark the return of the great Britpop band, with not only Blur, but Pulp also reuniting for a string of live dates next year.

However, fans hoping to see Oasis follow suit will be sorely disappointed as Noel Gallagher reckons there's "no point".

Posed the age-old question about the Manchester band getting back together on Pub Talk, Noel said: "Would you go on holiday with your ex-missus?"

He went on: “As funny as this sounds. Oasis sell as many records now per year as we did when we were together. We’re as popular now in the eyes of the people as we ever were. And I’m happy with it."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "If we got back together, it would be a circus and there's no point. "Leave it as it is. I'm happy."

Despite Liam claiming he doesn't know what his older brother is up to, Noel was happy to acknowledge his brother's recent mammoth gigs.

"He's doing his thing," Noel admitted. "He's still f***ing selling out Knebworth. It's like, mate. Good luck to you. Good luck to you."

