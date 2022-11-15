Blur add a second reunion date - this time in France

15 November 2022, 19:01

Damon Albarn of Blur performs at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2015
Damon Albarn of Blur performs at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2015. Picture: GettyTaylor Hill/Getty Images

Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will be performing at the Beauregard Festival in Normandy next July.

Blur have announced another live date for 2023 - the band will be performing at the Beauregard Festival in Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandy on 6th July.

The French festival will be Blur's first full gig since they appeared at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2015.

The announcement follows the news that Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will perform a show at London's Wembley Stadium on 8th July.

The Wembley show will mark their only UK gig of the year and will feature special guests Slowthai and Self Esteem.

Tickets for Beauregard Festival are on sale now from the official website here

Blur: Tour Dates 2023

  • 6th July Beauregard Festival, France
  • 8th July Wembley Stadium, London

Tickets for Blur's Wembley Stadium gig go live on Friday 18th November at 10am from SeeTickets and Tickemaster.

Fans can sign up to a pre-sale here.

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Blur

Damon Albarn onstage at Roskilde Festival, 1999

Is Blur's Beetlebum their most heartbreaking single?

Blur at an east London cafe, 1992: Alex James, Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon.

The secret history of Blur's Parklife album

Graham Coxon with Blur's Coffee And TV video inset

What inspired Graham Coxon to write Blur’s Coffee & TV?

Damon Albarn in November 2020, shortly before the finger-severing incident

Damon Albarn severed his finger while making pesto

Oasis and Blur - the sleeves for Roll With It and Country House

Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop

Oasis