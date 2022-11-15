Blur add a second reunion date - this time in France

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Adam Brown 10pm - 1am
15 November 2022, 19:01
Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will be performing at the Beauregard Festival in Normandy next July.
Blur have announced another live date for 2023 - the band will be performing at the Beauregard Festival in Hérouville-Saint-Clair, Normandy on 6th July.
The French festival will be Blur's first full gig since they appeared at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2015.
Blur play Beauregard Festival on 6 July 2023 🇫🇷— blur (@blurofficial) November 15, 2022
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/ZEOo3AWdHi pic.twitter.com/ps51ZWmdgx
The announcement follows the news that Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree will perform a show at London's Wembley Stadium on 8th July.
The Wembley show will mark their only UK gig of the year and will feature special guests Slowthai and Self Esteem.
Tickets for Beauregard Festival are on sale now from the official website here
Tickets for Blur's Wembley Stadium gig go live on Friday 18th November at 10am from SeeTickets and Tickemaster.
Fans can sign up to a pre-sale here.