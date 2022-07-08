Did Liam Gallagher secretly get married?

Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther. Picture: 1. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman had fans questioning if he'd tied the knot when he shared an audio clip of church bells last month.

Liam Gallagher has sparked rumours that he's finally got hitched.

The former Oasis frontman has been engaged to Debbie Gwyther for quite some time and the pair were set to marry in an Italian ceremony 2020, but their plans were scuppered due to COVID-19.

However, back in June, the Everything's Electric rocker shared a voice memo of church bells on Twitter, which has led fans to speculate he could have already tied the knot!

Not only that, but Liam has pinned the tweet to the top of his timeline.

Some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the sound of the church bells and some event went as far as guessing that it meant wedding bells for the couple.

Dave Halls said: "U gone to church? Marrying the guru?"

Lynn echoed his sentiments, writing: "Getting married today".

Another fan simply wrote: "Congratulations".

However, not everyone has jumped to conclusions about the cryptic post, and many of Gallagher's followers deduced he was in France and taking in some of the sights ahead of his gig at Parc de la Combe à la Serpent, Dijon.

Either way, it's clear that Gallagher can't wait to marry Debbie, but wants it to be at the right time.

Speaking to The Chris Moyles Show about their nuptials back in 2020. he said: "Yeah we're getting married next year in Italy and it's going to be mega.

"It's been put back a year. It was meant to be next month, but they were saying you gotta wear face masks and I ain't hiding this pretty face."

"It's a crime to do that. It is a crime. That's the one thing about it.

"Poor Debs is not gonna wear a mask, it aint happening man".

Gallagher even talked about getting dance lessons ahead of the affair.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror Newspaper, he said: "I'm going to get dance lessons beforehand.

"I'm gonna f***ing flamenco it up. We will be doing salsa all round the room."The Wall of Glass singer added to the paper's Watts the Goss column:

"I'm going to wear a black suit.

"Debbie's going to have a Mariah Carey moment and change into an evening outfit."

