Liam Gallagher announces free gig for NHS workers

Liam Gallagher 2019. Picture: Press

The former Oasis legend will perform at London's O2 in October to thank care workers.

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be performing a free show for NHS workers later this year.

In a tweet on Good Friday (10 April), the former Oasis star said: "It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on October 29th."

He went on: "They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them."

Ticket details have yet to be announced.

In March, as the Coronavirus outbreak prompted lockdown measures from the British government, Liam suggested to brother Noel that the time was right for an Oasis reunion.

He tweeted: "Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know."

A couple of days later, Liam assured fans that the special show would be going ahead with or without Noel - and it seems that he's been true to his word. He tweeted: "Wanna clear a few things up... Oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or without Noel Gallagher. It may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off."

The news comes after Manic Street Preachers have announced two arena shows in support of the NHS. The first date at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on 4 December will be free to NHS workers, while a second on the following night will be available to all, but money from ticket sales will go to the NHS.

the Manics have announced 2 shows at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 4th & 5th Dec 2020.



The first night will be a free show for NHS staff, the second, tickets on sale to the public, with all profits going to NHS Wales charities.



Liam Gallagher had to cancel his huge homecoming show at Heaton Park on 12 June due to the current situation - Parklife Festival, which was due to take place at the same location the following weekend, has also been cancelled.