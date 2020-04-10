Liam Gallagher announces free gig for NHS workers

10 April 2020, 16:27 | Updated: 10 April 2020, 16:39

Liam Gallagher 2019
Liam Gallagher 2019. Picture: Press

The former Oasis legend will perform at London's O2 in October to thank care workers.

Liam Gallagher has announced that he will be performing a free show for NHS workers later this year.

In a tweet on Good Friday (10 April), the former Oasis star said: "It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on October 29th."

He went on: "They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them."

Ticket details have yet to be announced.

In March, as the Coronavirus outbreak prompted lockdown measures from the British government, Liam suggested to brother Noel that the time was right for an Oasis reunion.

He tweeted: "Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know."

A couple of days later, Liam assured fans that the special show would be going ahead with or without Noel - and it seems that he's been true to his word. He tweeted: "Wanna clear a few things up... Oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or without Noel Gallagher. It may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off."

The news comes after Manic Street Preachers have announced two arena shows in support of the NHS. The first date at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on 4 December will be free to NHS workers, while a second on the following night will be available to all, but money from ticket sales will go to the NHS.

Liam Gallagher had to cancel his huge homecoming show at Heaton Park on 12 June due to the current situation - Parklife Festival, which was due to take place at the same location the following weekend, has also been cancelled.

Latest Videos

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles smile as listeners' nominate someone to win £500!

WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show listeners nominate someone to win £500!

The Chris Moyles Show

Ricky Gervais and Kerry Godliman star in Netflix's After Life season 2

When is Ricky Gervais' After Life season 2 on Netflix and what's the official trailer?

News

Tom Grennan shares video from his bed where he's been sick from suspected coronavirus

WATCH: Tom Grennan "laid up" in bed with suspected case of COVID-19

Tom Grennan

Grant Nichols of Feeder at CoppaFeel! FestiFeel 2019

Feeder ask fans to help remake their Just A Day video for a good cause

Music News

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1999

QUIZ: Are you Noel Or Liam Gallagher?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher teams up with Twitter to send “goodies” to health worker fans
Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher's been watching Netflix's Tiger King during lockdown
Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, and Damon Albarn, of Blur, during the second Music Industry 'Soccer Six' football tournament at Mile End Stadium, 1996

QUIZ: Are you Oasis or Blur?

Quizzes

Courteeners' Liam Fray, Liam Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi

TRNSMT Festival 2020: Is it cancelled and what is the line up?

TRNSMT Festival 2020