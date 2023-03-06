Lana Del Rey casts doubt on Glastonbury slot after slamming line-up announcement

Lana Del Rey has commented on Glastonbury's line-up announcement.

The singer-songwriter isn't happy with the fact there wasn't a separate announcement for her headline set on The Other Stage.

By Jenny Mensah

Lana Del Rey has shared her dissatisfaction at the way Glastonbury announced its line-up.

Last week saw the festival share its first line-up poster, which confimed that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses would be joining Elton John at the top of the bill.

However, the Born To Die singer wasn't impressed that organisers didn't announce she would be playing a top spot on The Other Stage and hinted she might pull out as a result.

Taking to Instagram the Summertime Sadness singer wrote: “Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that. We’ll see.”

See her comment here.

A source close to the star admitted she was "disappointed" and felt "let down".

The insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Lana is disappointed. She was proud to be doing a headline slot, but on the announcement graphic her name is buried among lesser-known artists.

“She feels let down being presented as an afterthought lagging behind the all-male trio.”

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis recently commented on the backlash against the festival having all male headliners this year.

“We’re trying our best so the pipeline needs to be developed," the festival organiser told The Guardian. "This starts way back with the record companies, radio. I can shout as loud as I like but we need to get everyone on board.”

The daughter of festival founder Michael Eavis went on to explain that they had intended for a woman to feature at the top of the bill this year and GNR took over her slot due to the artist's touring schedule.

While it's not been confirmed who the mystery artist is, Taylor Swift has been mooted as a suggestion, because Eavis said it was a star they'd be hoping to book for the last few years.

The Anti-Hero singer was originally set to perform at Glastonbury 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the festival was cancelled two years in a row.

Speaking of Lizzo, who will take to the Pyramid stage in the slot before Guns N' Roses: "She could totally headline. Many of the artists could. But the headline slot had already been promised to someone else."

Glastonbury included 54 new names for the festival on their first line-up poster, which included the likes of Royal Blood, Lizzo, Alt-J, Chvrches, Blondie, Fatboy Slim, Fred Again..., Hot Chip and more.

