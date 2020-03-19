Liam Gallagher: Government won’t stop p***heads going to the pub

The former Oasis frontman has reflected on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's instructions for people to social distance and avoid pubs.

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about the UK government urging social distancing to try and battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The former Oasis frontman has been staying at home himself, but has shared his doubts that British people will stop going to the pub.

Taking to Twitter, on Wednesday (18 March) he said: "If this Gov can’t stop the youth from stabbing each other, how the fuck they gonna stop the pissheads from going to the pub c’mon you know LG x".

Some fans thanked the Manchester singer for given them a laugh, but others argued the pubs should be closed anyway.

Liam Gallaagher may have been joking, but one person who hasn't promised he'll stop going to the pub is the Prime Minister's own dad Stanley Johnson.

Boris Johnson's father was slammed this week for his appearance on This Morning in which he declared: "Course I’ll go to the pub if I need to go to the pub".

When quizzed why he'd ever need to go to the pub, he responded: "Well, because people who run pubs need a little bit of people. They don't want people to not be in the pub pub at all."

It's not the only commentary the Wall of Glass singer has been providing for his fans on social media.

When it came to the subject of social isolating, he referred to his war with his estranged brother Noel and joked: "Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt LG x".

Liam also gave fans an update on his elderly mother Peggy, who still lives up north in his native Manchester.

