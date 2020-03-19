Liam Gallagher: Government won’t stop p***heads going to the pub

19 March 2020, 15:37 | Updated: 19 March 2020, 18:38

The former Oasis frontman has reflected on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's instructions for people to social distance and avoid pubs.

Liam Gallagher has shared his thoughts about the UK government urging social distancing to try and battle the spread of the coronavirus.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The former Oasis frontman has been staying at home himself, but has shared his doubts that British people will stop going to the pub.

Taking to Twitter, on Wednesday (18 March) he said: "If this Gov can’t stop the youth from stabbing each other, how the fuck they gonna stop the pissheads from going to the pub c’mon you know LG x".

Some fans thanked the Manchester singer for given them a laugh, but others argued the pubs should be closed anyway.

Liam Gallaagher may have been joking, but one person who hasn't promised he'll stop going to the pub is the Prime Minister's own dad Stanley Johnson.

Boris Johnson's father was slammed this week for his appearance on This Morning in which he declared: "Course I’ll go to the pub if I need to go to the pub".

When quizzed why he'd ever need to go to the pub, he responded: "Well, because people who run pubs need a little bit of people. They don't want people to not be in the pub pub at all."

It's not the only commentary the Wall of Glass singer has been providing for his fans on social media.

When it came to the subject of social isolating, he referred to his war with his estranged brother Noel and joked: "Me n Rkid have been self isolating for 10 years c’mon a couple of months ain’t fucking hurt LG x".

Liam also gave fans an update on his elderly mother Peggy, who still lives up north in his native Manchester.

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher apologises to mum Peggy & niece Anaïs for "childish" behaviour after Noel slams him on Twitter

Latest Videos

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying

WATCH: Andi Peters panic bought a yoga mat and he has no idea why

The Chris Moyles Show

Eminem at the Oscars

VIDEO: What was Eminem's Godzilla challenge and who won it?

Music News

Gal Gadot joined by stars including Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan to cover John Lennon's Imagine

WATCH: Gal Gadot and stars cover John Lennon's Imagine from self-isolation

News

Pippa plays her latest game Egghead Roulette

WATCH: Pippa's Egghead Roulette game is cracking

The Chris Moyles Show

Liam Gallagher Songs

Liam Gallagher Latest

See more Liam Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher and mother Peggy Gallagher

Liam Gallagher gives fans update on mum Peggy amid coronavirus outbreak
Liam Gallagher MTV Unplugged album artwork

Liam Gallagher to release MTV Unplugged album

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher reacts to Man City v Arsenal being postponed due to coronavirus
Liam Gallagher

Snowbombing Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Snowbombing 2020

Gene Gallagher at Wood Green Crown Court

Gene Gallagher attends Wood Green Crown Court for Tesco Express incident