Liam Gallagher apologises to mum Peggy & niece Anaïs for "childish" behaviour after Noel slams him on Twitter

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to apologise after his estranged brother Noel shared a message he claims was sent to his daughter Anaïs.

Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to apologise for his "childish" behaviour after he was called out by his estranged brother Noel.

This week saw the Ballad of the Mighty I singer take to the social media platform to slam the former Oasis frontman for sending "threatening messages" to his wife via his daughter Anaïs.

After Noel shared Liam's message to the teen model, which read: "Tell your step Mam to be very careful," Liam has since responded with an apology online.

The Shockwave singer wrote: "My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x".

My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2019

This latest beef appears to have been prompted by reports that Noel's wife Sara MacDonald called Liam a "fat twat" over Glastonbury weekend.

It remains to be seen if Noel will reply, but it's very unlikely we'll see an Oasis reunion any time soon:

