WATCH: Boris Johnson's dad Stanley slammed for saying he'd go still to the pub

Viewers criticised Stanley Johnson for not following the British Prime Minister's advice about social distancing to help battle the coronavirus.

Stanley Johnson has been wildly criticised for being irresponsible after he revealed he'd still go to the pub.

The father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was slammed after appearing to disregard the request made by government to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak this week.

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

The 79-year-old, who is considered to be among a vulnerable group because of his age, appeared on This Morning alongside Vanessa Feltz and told Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield that he would rather get coronavirus so he could get it over and done with.

Asked what he would do, Johnson senior declared: "Course I’ll go to the pub if I need to go to the pub," but when quizzed why he'd ever need to go to the pub, he responded: "Well, because people who run pubs need a little bit of people. They don't want people to not be in the pub pub at all."

He added: "That's my line".

Watch a clip of his appearance on Tuesday 17 March above.

Stanley Johnson and his son British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: 1. Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images 2. ITV/This Morning

Many have flocked to Twitter to share their view on the septuagenerian with some calling him selfish and others deluded.

The PM’s father is in studio on #ThisMorning despite being in an at-risk group because the messaging is good and consistent — Leigh Kirkham (@LeighKirkham) March 17, 2020

@BorisJohnson how do you feel about your father ignoring your advice to avoid pubs and clubs? He says it is essential as the pub owners need money. He also said we should all catch coronavirus to “get it over with” Any comment? #thismorning — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 17, 2020

also fuck stanley johnson for going against his son’s advice for avoiding pubs. you don’t go to one if you “feel the need to go to a pub” idiot https://t.co/4m7Nq5SMwa — 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞 🦦 (@_charmcintyre) March 18, 2020

Social distancing is essential if we're going to stop the spread of #Coronavirus. Responsible people will of course comply. Irresponsible people, and there are millions of the b*ggers like Stanley Johnson, won't comply. They are a danger to us all! — Derek James 🇪🇺#ProEU #RejoinEU #IAmEuropean (@derekjames150) March 18, 2020

Unelected Stanley Johnson is an absolute idiot & not to be heeded. We need people with sense & we need to look after all our children & vulnerable. — kristine taylor (@kristineltaylo2) March 18, 2020

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus