WATCH: Boris Johnson's dad Stanley slammed for saying he'd go still to the pub

18 March 2020, 20:11 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 20:18

Viewers criticised Stanley Johnson for not following the British Prime Minister's advice about social distancing to help battle the coronavirus.

Stanley Johnson has been wildly criticised for being irresponsible after he revealed he'd still go to the pub.

The father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was slammed after appearing to disregard the request made by government to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak this week.

The 79-year-old, who is considered to be among a vulnerable group because of his age, appeared on This Morning alongside Vanessa Feltz and told Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield that he would rather get coronavirus so he could get it over and done with.

Asked what he would do, Johnson senior declared: "Course I’ll go to the pub if I need to go to the pub," but when quizzed why he'd ever need to go to the pub, he responded: "Well, because people who run pubs need a little bit of people. They don't want people to not be in the pub pub at all."

He added: "That's my line".

Watch a clip of his appearance on Tuesday 17 March above.

Stanley Johnson and his son British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Stanley Johnson and his son British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: 1. Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images 2. ITV/This Morning

Many have flocked to Twitter to share their view on the septuagenerian with some calling him selfish and others deluded.

