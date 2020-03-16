Liam Gallagher gives fans update on mum Peggy amid coronavirus outbreak

Liam Gallagher and mother Peggy Gallagher. Picture: 1. RANKIN/Press/Warner 2. Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images

The former Oasis frontman has replied to a fan on Twitter who enquired about the health of his elderly mother and his family.

Liam Gallagher has given fans an update on his elderly mother Peggy's health amid the coronavirus fears.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter this morning to ask his "brothers n sisters" if they were well as news of the virus continues to hit the headlines.

However, one fan enquired with the Rock N Roll Star about his family and his mum Peggy, to which he replied: "There all good my mams got a big fam in mcr thanx for asking".

There all good my mams got a big fam in mcr thanx for asking — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2020

The tweet comes after Gallagher revealed he was not leaving the house, and opting to have a "bevvy" at home instead.

I’ve been having a bevvy indoors not left the house — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 16, 2020

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher apologises to mum Peggy & niece Anaïs for "childish" behaviour after Noel slams him on Twitter

Last year saw Liam say there will be "war" if he and his estranged brother don't make up before their mother passes.

Speaking to the BBC in 2019, the Shockwave singer suggested all hell will break loose if they don’t patch up their differences by the time their beloved mum Peggy is laid to rest.

"I was saying the other day if, God forbid, something happens to my mam and we haven't made up by then... then there will be war," he told the broadcaster. "Because there have been so many opportunities on his behalf... It's not about the band getting back together, I'm not arsed about that. It's about going, 'Look, let's go for a beer let's have a chat of whatever.’"

The One Of Us singer added: "Obviously I say shit in the press and he says stuff, and his missus says something and I say something and it's all childish, and we should all grow up... but at the end of the day basically it's down to him, innit”.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher denies he turned down £100 million to reform Oasis