Gerry Cinnamon to support Liam Gallagher at Irish Independent Park Cork gig

Gerry Cinnamon announced as support Liam Gallagher at Irish Independent Park Cork. Picture: Press/Press

The Belter singer has shared a poster which reveals himself as the special guest for the Oasis frontman's Irish Independent Park gig in Cork.

Gerry Cinnamon is set to support Liam Gallagher at one of his first live dates of the this year.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who featured twice in Radio X's Best Of British countdown this year, shared a poster which sees him as the special guest at the Oasis legend's Ireland show, which takes place at the Irish Independent Park in Cork.

See the line-up poster, which he shared on Twitter, below:

Gerry Cinnamon announced as special guest for Liam Gallagher's Irish gig. Picture: Twitter/Gerry Cinnamon/ Press

The former Oasis frontman will play the headline Irish date on 23 June 2019, just ahead of his set at Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 26-30 June this year.

After announcing the gig earlier this year, the Some Might Say rocker teased he would be playing "early Oasis bangers" such as Columbia.

It’s gonna happen — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2019

Liam is likely to also debut new material from his second solo album, which he revealed should be out before September.

