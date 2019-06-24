Liam Gallagher praises "top man" Gerry Cinnamon for doing "supernatural" things

The former Oasis frontman has called the the Canter singer "top man" after he supported him at his Irish Independent Park gig in Cork this weekend.

Liam Gallagher has praised Gerry Cinnamon and his "supernatural" success on Twitter following his supporting slot at his Irish gig.

See Gallagher play his new Shockwave single at the gig in our video above.

The former Oasis rocker played a headline show at Cork's Irish Independent Park on Sunday (23 June), with the Belter singer as a special guest.

Fresh from the 10,000 capacity show, the Shockwave singer name-checked the Scottish rocker and made sure his followers didn't confuse him for TOWIE star Germma Collins.

He wrote: "It was great to finally meet the GC not her R Gerry top top man doing supernatural things x".

See his tweet below:

It was great to finally meet the GC not her R Gerry top top man doing supernatural things x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2019

Speaking about the gig itself, the paper crown singer gushed: "Cork you were biblical lastnight if the rain comes they run and hide there heads do they fuck c’mon you know WHY ME? WHY NOT. LG x"

Cork you were biblical lastnight if the rain comes they run and hide there heads do they fuck c'mon you know WHY ME?WHY NOT. LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2019

Last week the Belter singer announced his biggest UK tour to date, and revealed his Canter single - which is already a fan favourite on tour.

Watch Cinnamon perform Canter at the Cork gig in our video:

Speaking about the track to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the rocker revealed: "It's an upbeat tune. It's just one of those tunes I try and drop some knowledge bombs."

He added: "When I was a wee guy I was always trying to look for a bit of Gold in a song, for a bit of advice, so I think it's me just talking to myself.

"I wrote this a couple of weeks before the Barrows [Glasgow Barrowlands gig], and it's just one of them that's demanded [at gigs]. Same thing happened with Belter."

Watch him perform the track in Cork below:

See Liam Gallagher's setlist at Cork's Irish Independent Park here:

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Oasis song)

2. Morning Glory (Oasis song)

3. Wall of Glass

4. Greedy Soul

5. Bold

6. For What It's Worth

7. Shockwave

8. Columbia (Oasis song)

9. Slide Away (Oasis song)

10. Roll With It (Oasis song)

11. I've All I Need

12. Universal Gleam

13. Lyla (Oasis song)

14. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Oasis song)

15. Wonderwall (Oasis song)

Encore:

16. Supersonic (Oasis song)

17. Champagne Supernova (Oasis song)