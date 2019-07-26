VIDEO: Liam Gallagher releases lyric video for Once track
26 July 2019, 09:23
The former Oasis frontman has dropped the latest take to come from his forthcoming second solo album Why Me? Why Not.
Liam Gallagher has released the official version of his album track, Once.
The former Oasis frontman has given fans another teaser of his second solo album, Why Me? Why Not, which is set for release on 20 September 2019.
Watch the official lyric video for the track above.
Once - which was written by Gallagher alongside the track's producer Andrew Wyatt - follows on from the album's lead single Shockwave, as well as The River.
All tracks are available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order Why Me? Why Not. from Gallagher's store.
Pre-order the album here.
Meanwhile, Liam has confirmed he will take part in an MTV Unplugged gig on 3 August 2019 in Hull City Hall.
The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to share the news with his 3.1 million followers, writing: "I’m honoured to be performing at the legendary showcase that is MTV Unplugged. I’d love it if you could join us as it’s sure to be a biblical evening. P.S. I Love Hull! LG x".
He'll be joining a long list of artists to take part in the iconic live shows, including Nirvana, R.E.M., Sinead O'Connor and of course his former band Oasis - which saw his brother Noel forced to stand in for him.
Meanwhile, Liam will embark on a November UK tour to support his second solo album
See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 November - Dublin, 3Arena - *NEW DATE ADDED
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena
29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE JUST ADDED
