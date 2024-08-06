Gene Gallagher reacts to nepo-baby claims, reveals advice from dad Liam Gallagher

Gene Gallagher with dad Liam Gallagher. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Music Group

The son of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton has talked about being in a band.

Gene Gallagher has shared his reaction to those who refer to him as a "nepo-baby".

The son of the former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has been performing with his new band VILLANELLE with the outfit opening on several of Liam's dates for his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

However, asked if he ever gets heckled about it, he told The Times magazine: "People say to me: ‘Ooh it must be so easy for you to get a band together.’ It’s not."

He added: "We’re earning our stripes."

Quizzed about any advice his famous father gave him when it comes to music, he revealed parodying his father's famous Manchester accent: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it".

It's not the first time the idea of nepotism has come up in relation to Gene.

Soon after Liam announced his son - who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton - would be joining him on the epic anniversary dates, he also hit out at those who thought VILLANELLE were being given an unfair advantage.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"

I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it FUCKOFF LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

When another fan maintained it was nepotism, the Supersonic singer replied: "Is it f*** he’s my son it’s what you do".

Is it fuck he’s my son it’s what you do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

While Liam Gallagher has certainly had some influence on Gene's music career thus far, his son seems to have much less sway on an Oasis reunion.

Asked if the thought Oasis could reform, he told the magazine: "It’s nothing to do with me…I mean, will they? I don’t know."

Quizzed on whether he knew about a possible reunion and had been sworn to silence, he added: “No. I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints".

Though Gene "would love" the estranged Gallagher brothers to make it happen and revealed he even jokes with his cousin and Noel's daughter Anaïs about staging an intervention for their dads, he added that their parents were "too smart for that”.

"She knows what her dad’s like and I know what my dad’s like," he said. "It’s nothing to do with us."

Meanwhile, VILLANELLE announced their plans to go on a solo UK headline tour this autumn. See their dates below and visit Gigs and Tours to buy tickets.

See VILLANELLE's November 2024 UK Tour dates: