Liam Gallagher's son Gene gets "the feeling" his dad wants an Oasis reunion

Gene Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The son of the former Oasis frontman was quizzed about his father's potential feelings about the Manchester band reuniting.

Liam Gallagher's youngest son Gene Gallagher gets the "feeling" that his dad wants an Oasis reunion.

The VILLANELLE frontman - who is the son of the Manchester rocker and his ex-wife and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton - recently opened for Liam on his 30th anniversary tour dates and has now sat down for an interview with The Times to discuss everything from his new band to thoughts on whether dad and his uncle Noel would reunite the Britpop band.

Asked if the thought Oasis could reform, he told the magazine: "It’s nothing to do with me…I mean, will they? I don’t know."

Quizzed on whether he knew about a possible reunion and had been sworn to silence, he added: “No. I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints".

Gene also confirmed that he "would love" the estranged Gallagher brothers to make it happen and that he'd even joked with his cousin and Noel's daughter Anaïs about them staging an intervention for their dads, but he added they were "too smart for that”.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

Liam and Noel have been estranged ever since Noel left the band ahead of their Rock en Seine performance in 2009 and the pair have had heated back and forths over the years.

Earlier this summer, there were reports of an Oasis reunion happening this July, with talks allegedly breaking down down before it could be agreed on.

According to The Mirror a source revealed: "An Oasis reunion has been hoped for for years. This year would have been the big moment, 30 years on from their debut album Definitely Maybe.

"But until now, no one has known how close Liam and Noel came to making it a reality. It doesn’t get much closer than booking Wembley, and their teams were devastated when it all collapsed yet again.

“But the fact they made it to that point shows there’s a will on both sides. The hope is it will be a case of not if, but when."

However when asked if there was any truth to the rumours, Liam told a fan on X: "Nobody’s told me maybe there getting a new singer like the dude out of queen."

Nobody’s told me maybe there getting a new singer like the dude out of queen — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 23, 2024

Liam and Noel may go back and forth about the idea of a reunion, but one former bandmate who would "love" to see it happen.

Speaking on his Bonehead's Bank Holiday special for Radio X, the guitarist said: "Never say never, I would say.

"Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

The band's co-founder - who returned after recovering from tonsil cancer to play guitar with Liam on his recently Definitely Maybe tour dates - added that thinking of the younger generation of fans reaction would make it all worth it.

"Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it. It's been done," he went on. "But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day."

"I look at that first ten rows when I'm playing an arena with Liam, and they're like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren't even born until well into Oasis' career.

"So if there was a reunion, wouldn't it be worth it for them? To come and witness that band? In that sense it would be worth just one gig next year for those kids at the front, who are jumping and bouncing at Liam's gigs."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

