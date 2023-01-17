Noel Gallagher talks "nepo babies" amid daughter Anaïs' comments: "It’s human nature to help your children out"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has reflected on the topic in light of his daughter Anais' recent comments on receiving a "leg up" in her career.

Noel Gallagher has given his thoughts on the 'nepotism babies' debate and praised his children's talents.

His daughter Anaïs (22) recently weighed in on the much talked-about topic, which criticises children of successful stars who have become successful in a similar field.

"I’ve never pushed her in any particular direction," he said of his eldest child who he shares with ex-wife Meg Matthews. "She got into photography and went into uni and all that kind of thing and did great, and when I was making this record, you know I said, 'Why don’t you get a video camera come and film me making the record?' Only because she’s good at what she does, her photographs are really really good and if she was terrible, I wouldn’t be doing it for the sake of it."

The Pretty Boy singer added: "I think if you’re knowingly just giving your kids something to do and they aren’t really good at it, I don’t think that’s very healthy, but she wants to be a really good photographer... although she never stops talking."

He went on: "The amount of times that we were in the studio and I was like, 'Just give us a minute mate, will you just pipe down in the back?' But the whole nepotism thing, it’s human nature to help your children out, innit? You know what I mean, but like I said they’ve got to be... they’ve got to be good at it.

"My two lads for example, if I could get them to work for me, where they would just walk around and scratch their b******s all day then they’ve got a long meaningful career ahead of them".

Noel speak to Radio X about his daughter Anais

Noel's comments came after he revealed the details of his fourth studio album, Council Skies, which is set for release on 2nd June 2023 via Sour Mash records.

Speaking about the album, he said: "It’s going back to the beginning. Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that".

He added: “Top of the Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be. I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

From it comes his brand new psychedelic-infused single, Easy Now.

Council Skies is available to pre-order now on CD, heavyweight vinyl with bonus 7” featuring an exclusive acoustic version of ‘Pretty Boy’, LP picture disc plus various HD digital formats including a Dolby Atmos spatial audio version. 2021 also saw Noel mark ten years of being a solo artist with the compilation Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021).

Deluxe limited-edition formats will also be released including a 3LP and 2CD featuring remixes by The Cure’s Robert Smith, Pet Shop Boys and a stunning Radio 2 session version of ‘Live Forever’. A lyric sheet of title track ‘Council Skies’ is included with all album pre-orders via the official store.

The album is available to pre-order from www.noelgallagher.com now.

See the tracklist for Council Skies here:

I'm Not Giving Up Tonight Pretty Boy Dead To The World Open The Door, See What You Find Trying To Find A World That's Been And Gone Easy Now Council Skies There She Blows! Love Is A Rich Man Think Of A Number Bonus Track – We’re Gonna Get There In The End

Noel also plans to embark on live dates in 2023, which will include a huge homecoming show at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

See Noel Gallagher's 2023 dates so far: