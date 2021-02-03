Liam Gallagher and ex-wife Nicole Appleton mourn death of dog Ruby

Liam Gallagher and ex-wife Nicole Appleton have mourned the death of their dog Ruby. Picture: Dave M. Benett/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman and the All Saints singer have shared their heartbreak over the loss of the dog they shared.

Liam Gallagher and his ex-wife Nicole Appleton have both mourned the loss of their pet dog.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter on the evening of Tuesday 2 February to reveal he had lost his beloved sausage dog Ruby.

Sharing an image of himself kissing the pet pooch, he wrote: "Just lost this little girl tnight absolutely gutted RIP RUBY aka SPARKLE x".

Just lost this little girl tnight absolutely gutted RIP RUBY aka SPARKLE x pic.twitter.com/llTe3vkkYH — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 2, 2021

His ex-wife, who he shares 19-year-old son Gene with, said: "Oh Liam...I’m in bits..our beautiful little Ruby Tuesday..."

Oh Liam...I’m in bits..our beautiful little Ruby Tuesday.... 💔💔💔 #sparkle 😔 — Nicole Appleton (@Nicole_Appleton) February 2, 2021

Ruby, who is named after The Rolling Stones' 1966 song Ruby Tuesday, was bought during Gallagher and Appleton's marriage alongside another dog named Brigitte Bardot.

Taking to Instagram, the All Saints singer wrote: "can’t even...my beautiful baby girl Ruby Tuesday has passed away. I feel physically sick and incredibly heart broken."

Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton were married from 2008-2014.

Their relationship broke down after it emerged the rocker had fathered a secret love child after a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

The pair divorced in April 2014 and in 2016 All Saints reunited and released One Strike, which charted the traumatic breakdown of the marriage.

All Saints bandmate and chief songwriter Shaznay Lewis told i-D magazine: "It’s about conversations I was having with Nic at the time when she was going through personal things in her life. And as a friend I was just inspired to write about it. I was feeling Nic’s life.

"It’s about a moment. A phone call. The phrase ‘one strike’ is about how your life can just change in one instant. You can be walking down the road, you’ve just left your family at home and everything’s hunky dory, then when you go back home they’re gone."

