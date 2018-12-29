PHOTO: This is what Liam Gallagher's cat Sid looks like now...

Liam Gallagher holds his kitten Sid, which he adopted from Wood Green, The Animals Charity. Picture: Wood Green, The Animals Charity

The former Oasis rocker's daughter Molly shared a snap of what appears to be the growing feline.

An new image has emerged of Liam Gallagher's pet cat Sid.

The former Oasis frontman first showed off his new kitten back in November, introducing him to his three million Twitter followers as "RSID".

The Supersonic singer adopted the tabby cat - who was formerly called Tiger Lily - from Wood Green, The Animals Charity when he was around 15 weeks old, and now a new snap has emerged which sees just how much Sid has grown.

See a photo of what appears to be the growing cat, which was shared by the daughter he shares with Lisa Moorish, Molly, in a now expired Instagram story:

A screenshot of Molly Moorish's Instagram Stories of what appears to be Liam Gallagher's pet kitten Sid. Picture: Instagram/Molly Moorish

READ MORE: Behind the adoption of Liam Gallagher's pet kitten Sid

Colin Harris, Animal Rehomer at Wood Green London told Radio X: “Liam was totally laid-back throughout the rehoming process and kindly agreed for us to take pictures of his encounter with Sid.

"Seeing his posts on social media when he introduced Sid to his followers was really lovely and exciting for the team here at Wood Green.”

Shortly after Sid's adoption the charity took to Twitter to share a pun-tastic post on Twitter, writing: "Lucky Sid has gone off to 'Live forever' with none other than @liamgallagher!! Most cats love an early 'Sunday Morning Call' we wonder if Sid will tomorrow? Remember to #AskWoodGreen any pet question you may have, wishing you all a 'Wonderwall' weekend!"

Lucky Sid has gone off to 'Live forever' with none other than @liamgallagher!! Most cats love an early 'Sunday Morning Call' we wonder if Sid will tomorrow? Remember to #AskWoodGreen any pet question you may have, wishing you all a 'Wonderwall' weekend! pic.twitter.com/YAkkPhKZSy — Wood Green, The Animals Charity (@Wood_Green) November 3, 2018

