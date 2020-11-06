Liam Gallagher supports Manchester Uni students tearing down fencing put around accomodation

Liam Gallagher has shown his support for University of Manchester students. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman has backed students of the university in his hometown after fencing was put up outside their halls of residence amid England's second lockdown.

This week students hit the headlines in the city for tearing down fencing put outside the Fallowfield halls of residence without warning amid the country's second lockdown.

Footage also emerged of a protest held by students at the accomodation who felt they were being caged in and given no information or support on what was happening.

The former Oasis rocker - who hails from the Manchester suburb of Burnage - has since shown his support for the students on Twitter, writing: "Respect to the students of Manchester LG x".

As reported by The Independent, many students claim they were not informed of any of the fencing being put up, with some moved to tears at fears they would be locked in throughout the lockdown period.

A video posted on Twitter from Katie Anne read: "After absolutely no communication from the university we’re being fenced in by the University of Manchester. After asking the workers we were told it won’t be the whole way round but we have heard nothing from the uni and they’ve offered no support"

Other tweets see photos of the students gathered outside the accomodation to demonstrate

Fence is well and truly down at UoM ✊ pic.twitter.com/BXfUMukACj — Ben McGowan (@BenMcGowan_) November 5, 2020

The University President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell said: "“I sincerely apologise for the concern and distress caused by the erecting of a fence around our Fallowfield Halls of Residence today," maintaining: "This was not our intention – in fact quite the reverse."

She added: "The fencing was intended as a response to a number of concerns received over recent weeks from staff and students on this site about safety and security; particularly about access by people who are not residents. There was never any intent to prevent students from entering or exiting the site."

According to The Independent, the fences Rothwell added that the fencing would be taken down on Friday morning and alternative security measures would be used in their place.

