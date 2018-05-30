This Is Why Liam Gallagher Is So Obsessed With Love Island...

As the show returns, let’s recall when the Oasis legend told Radio X why he thinks the reality dating show is "where it's at”.

Love Island is back - and the reality show even managed to claim a mega-fan last year in the shape of living legend Liam Gallagher.

Speaking to Chris Moyles in a special chat, the Oasis man told us why he's so into the reality show, and revealed his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther has a lot to do with it.

"I’m watching it every night," he confessed as the 2017 season drew to a climax. "Well, Saturday they don’t show it, do they? The c**ts. You’ve got to do something else. It’s not cool, man. I’ve got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?"

The Wall Of Glass singer added: "I like it man, but I don’t truly understand the bit where they’ve got to kip on the floor, outside. I’m just into the fact that it’s shit, you know what I mean? It’s just stupid. I’m not getting anything out of it. I’m not learning anything out of it, it’s just on."

But what's the secret to truly appreciating Love Island? "You’ve got to commit from early days," explained the Rock 'N' Roll Star.

He continued: "It’s not my doing, it’s Debbie’s doing. I’ve only got one TV in the house. She’s the boss when it comes to that. I have Saturdays and Sundays with the football, and now there’s no football on, it becomes Debbie’s TV.

"So Love Island it is. But I’m into it, actually, so it’s alright. It’s good to talk about it. There’s a lot of guys out there now, thinking, sitting there thinking, Thank FUCK for that, mate. It’s good, mate. Love Island’s where it’s at."

"You don’t know what you’re missing. It’s great. Young people, HAVING FUN. Without a care in the world."

This year's Love Island line-up features none other than the daughter of Danny Dyer, Dani.