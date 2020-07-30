Liam Gallagher dons face mask as he poses for photo with fan in London

Liam Gallagher has posed for a photo with a fan in London. Picture: Radio X/Jon Mo Photography

The former Oasis frontman took a photo with a young fan after being spotted in the capital city this week.

Liam Gallagher took time out to pose for a photo with a fan this week.

In an image shared on social media, the former Oasis frontman was captured in a green Parka-style jacket with a black face covering, while holding his arms up in the air.

The young fan, who was also wearing a face mask, looked chuffed to be meeting the rocker as he gave the camera a thumbs up.

See the image of the pair below:

It's not the only time Gallagher has spent out in London recently, as earlier this week he revealed he'd been recording in none other than the famous Abbey Road Studios.

Asked by a fan if he'd been in the studio lately, the Shockwave singer replied: "Abbey road over the wknd it was a strange but celestial experience".

It's unclear whether the Manchester legend was working on his third studio album, but he has previously teased fans that progress on the follow up to 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not. was looking good.

Quizzed by a fan on Twitter if he's writing more on his own for the next record, the One Of Us singer replied: "Yeah it’s shaping up well".

