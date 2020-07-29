Liam Gallagher reveals “strange but celestial experience” recording at Abbey Road at the weekend

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has told his millions of followers that he's been recording at the iconic London studios.

Liam Gallagher has revealed he spent this weekend at Abbey Road Studios.

The former Oasis frontman has been forced to take pause his live events like many artists due to the coronavirus pandemic, but lately he's been talking about being back to work.

Quizzed by one of his fans if he'd been back in the studio, the Shockwave singer replied: "Abbey road over the wknd it was a strange but celestial experience".

Abbey road over the wknd it was a strange but celestial experience — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 29, 2020

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Songbird by Liam Gallagher?

It's unclear whether the Manchester legend was working on his third studio album, but he has previously teased fans that progress on the follow up to 2017's As You Were and 2019's Why Me? Why Not. was looking good.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he's writing more on his own for the next record, the One Of Us singer replied: "Yeah it’s shaping up well".

Yeah it’s shaping up well — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 4, 2020

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

It's not the first time Gallagher has talked about his next album, previously revealing in October last year that its title will be Come On You Know.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Gallagher revealed: "Yeah. The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive.

"Right legit.

"As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher celebrates third number one album