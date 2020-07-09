Liam Gallagher shares hopes for his free NHS gig this year

9 July 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 11:48

Liam Gallagher
Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman planned a free gig for NHS workers at The O2, London this October, but it is unsure if it will go ahead due to the pandemic.

Liam Gallagher has shared his hopes for playing his free NHS gig, despite the continual cancellation of live dates in 2020.

Earlier this year, the former Oasis rocker announced that he'd be playing a free gig at The O2, London on 29 October as a thank you to NHS workers who'd worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, as gigs and festivals continue to be rescheduled for 2021 and socially distanced gigs and venues take their place, it remains to be seen whether Gallagher's free show can go ahead this year.

Asked by a fan account if the concert is still on, the Shockwaves singer said "it's on" as far as he's concerned, but he believes it's up to the Government to decide whether or not it can take place.

When fan another asked if it was still taking place, the Manchester rocker replied: "I seriously hope so rkid i need to do something".

The news comes after plans forge ahead to open the UK's first socially-distanced venue.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena - which will open at Newcastle Racecourse - is set to host The Libertines as well as the likes of Tom Grennan, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club with the crowds mapped out with socially distanced viewing areas.

Dates kick off on Friday 14 August with a DJ set from Craig Charles and run until Saturday 5 September, culminating in a headline set from Maximo Park.

Meanwhile, Liam has given fans an update on his new album, telling another them "it's shaping up well".

It's not the first time he's talked about his third studio album and the follow-up to Why Me? Why Not., previously revealing in October last year that its title will be Come On You Know.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Gallagher revealed: "Yeah. The next one is going to be called Come On You Know, pure positive.

"Right legit.

"As soon as I get the titles man, we are off."

Glastonbury Festival

