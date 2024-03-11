Liam Gallagher reveals adopted dog Buttons makes him not want to go on tour

Liam Gallagher adopted a dog named Buttons from Thailand. Picture: Twitter/NiallHarbison

The former Oasis frontman has opened up about his relationship with his adopted dog.

Liam Gallagher has said he doesn't want to tour due to his bond with his adopted dog Buttons.

The former Oasis frontman appeared with John Squire on The Jonathan Ross Show to discuss their No.1 self-titled debut album and talked soon turned to the Manchester rockers' home life and their pets.

When talking about Buttons, who Gallagher adopted from a sanctuary in Thailand, Jonathan Ross declared that you don't know how much you're going to love an animal until you get a dog, to which the rocker replied: "Yeah, it's terrible, man. I don't wanna go on tour no more. I wanna stay at home with her."

Asked if he can take Buttons on tour with him, he said: "I doubt it. I don't know if she'd like it, man..."

Quizzed if he was planning to get any more pets, the 51-year-old rocker revealed: "Nah, I'm gonna keep it as it is, 'cause she's perfect, man. Don't want to be spoiling the party, you know what I mean".

Watch their Jonathan Ross interview below:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire Interview

The pair were also quizzed about their album-ender Mother Nature and asked if it was about reconnecting to Nature, Gallagher revealed his connection to the great outdoors has gotten stronger with age.

"I'm digging it as I get older," he said. "I like walking the dog and that round the woods. It's nice, man. I'm the new Goldilocks"

Speaking about his walks with his "mega" pet pooch, Gallagher also admitted she responds to him best when he says her name in a high pitched voice, but he only reserves it for when people aren't around.

"It depends, man how I say it," he revealed. "Sometimes when there's no one about I say it in a really high-pitched voice and she understands it and that, but when there's a couple of people about I go deep like Barry White [...] and she's like, 'What's going on dickhead?'"

Watch the Manchester legends perform their Mars To Liverpool single on The Jonathan Ross Show:

Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Mars To Liverpool (Live) | The Jonathan Ross Show

