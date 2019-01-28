PHOTO: Liam Gallagher shows off new adopted cat Nancy

Liam Gallagher at TRNSMT Festival 2018. Picture: Press/Ryan Johnston for TRNSMT

The former Oasis frontman has welcomed a new cat into his family, giving previously rescued kitten Sid a new companion.

Liam Gallagher has another new kitten.

The Oasis legend took to Twitter after a few weeks silence to introduce his 3 million Twitter followers to his latest furry friend by posting an image with the caption: "Say Hello to Nancy. LG x".

See his Tweet below:

Say Hello to Nancy. LG x pic.twitter.com/S6ZxbduENk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 27, 2019

It turns out that Gallagher has adopted the Supurrsonic pet from Wood Green, The Animals charity once again, who wrote: "Thank you for visiting our London centre, and for giving Nancy a loving home, @liamgallagher!"

Thank you for visiting our London centre, and for giving Nancy a loving home, @liamgallagher!🐱💚 https://t.co/cax0cd25cB — Wood Green, The Animals Charity (@Wood_Green) January 27, 2019

The feline friend joins his previous pal Sid, who he also adopted from Wood Green, The Animals Charity late last year.

See his image of Sid here:

Say hello to my new cat SID as you were LG pic.twitter.com/NFTHGinfpu — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 3, 2018

It was previously thought that Sid was a nod to the Sex Pistols rocker Sid Vicious, and now there can be no doubt as he's named his second cat after the late rocker's troubled girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

Recently, we were given a glance at what Sid looked like now, with Gallagher's formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish sharing an Instagram Story of what appeared to be the tabby cat.

See him below:

A screenshot of Molly Moorish's Instagram Stories of what appears to be Liam Gallagher's pet kitten Sid. Picture: Instagram/Molly Moorish

Speaking exclusively to Radio X adopting Sid, the charity said: " “Liam was totally laid-back throughout the rehoming process and kindly agreed for us to take pictures of his encounter with Sid.

"Seeing his posts on social media when he introduced Sid to his followers was really lovely and exciting for the team here at Wood Green.”



See Liam Gallagher posing with the cat below:

Liam Gallagher holds his new kitten Sid, which he adopted from Wood Green, The Animals Charity. Picture: Wood Green, The Animals Charity

