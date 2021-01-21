Glastonbury Festival 2021 is cancelled

By Jenny Mensah

Michael and Emily Eavis have released an official statement confirming the Somerset festival will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Somerset festival - which was already postponed in 2020 and was set to take place from 23- 27 June 2021 with Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift as headliners - has now been cancelled for a second year running.

Michael and Emily Eavis took to Twitter on Thursday (21 January) to confirm the bad news, calling it "another enforced fallow year".

Their full statement begins: "With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us.

"In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down."

With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year.

They continue: "As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

"We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.

"With love, Michael & Emily".

The news will no doubt be a huge for the world-famous event, with Michael Eavis previously suggesting the festival would be in dire straits if forced to postpone for another year.

He told The Guardian in 2020: "We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt … It has to happen for us, we have to carry on.

"Otherwise it will be curtains. I don't think we could wait another year."

The responses were generally understanding, with many looking forward to 2022 and thanking the organisers for everything they've done so far.

