Alan McGee: Liam Gallagher is "almost as big as Oasis"

Alan McGee thinks Liam Gallagher is "almost as big as Oasis". Picture: 1. Alberto Pezzali/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images 2. Press/RANKIN

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis manager and Creation Records boss has praised Liam's success, but revealed he hasn't seen him in years.

Alan McGee believes that Liam Gallagher is almost as big as Oasis.

The legendary Creation Records boss and the former manager of the Manchester band has talked about the estranged brothers and suggested Liam could now headline Knebworth on his own.

When asked if Liam could pull off a mammoth gig at the iconic grounds, where the band are known for playing an epic two-date set in august 1996, McGee said: "Liam can do it, it’s only 125,000 people. I would say he’s almost as big as Oasis, he’s massive Liam at this point.

Speaking on Phil Taggart's Slacker Podcast, he added: "Day one of me meeting him he thought he was great, and he is a great singer. He’s one of the best ones I’ve ever worked with."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reacts to legends in four lads in jeans meme

The music mogul also revealed that while he's in fairly regular contact with Noel, he hasn't seen Liam in "years".

"I’m pretty tight with Noel, I speak to Noel quite a lot," he revealed. "I sent him a link to a Johnny Rotten film the other night. I get on alright with him. I haven’t seen Liam for years.

“Liam threatened to batter me recently, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t speak to him.

"Then a day later he said he loved me, so f*** knows what happened with that one."

Oasis split 2009 and their fans have been calling for a reunion ever since, with Liam often urging his estranged brother to get the band back together.

On the subject of whether they will ever reunite, McGee mused: "They’re brothers, so you never know, maybe one day they’ll make up. I hope they do."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher rarely thinks about an Oasis reunion

Though the Scottish music manager and producer has some hope the warring brothers will "make up," it seems Liam's thoughts on it change just a regularly as his thoughts about McGee himself.

Taking to Twitter on New Year's Day, the Wall Of Glass singer reached out to his older brother, writing: "HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x".

HNY Noel love you long time 2021 is our year c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2021

However, not soon after, when a fan asked him how often he thinks about the possibility of a reunion, the All You're Dreaming Of singer responded: "Rarely".