Liam Gallagher: "I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week"

Liam Gallagher would "like to think" Oasis could reunite. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

The former Oasis frontman has shared he still holds out some hope of reuniting with his brother Noel and the Manchester band.

Liam Gallagher has talked about the possibility of reuniting Oasis and he's hopeful but realistic.

The former frontman of the iconic Manchester band took part in Esquire's What I've Learned feature and gave some thoughts on his life and career so far.

One conversation starter left him optimistic about reuniting with his estranged brother, Noel, one day, though it's far to say he doesn't think it's going to happen any time soon.

He told the magazine: "I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week".

He added: "The door is ajar on everything. I wouldn’t be surprised if space aliens landed tomorrow. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were already here."

Liam also spoke about the fact he hasn't seen his brother in "about 10 years" and called it a "shame". However he believes that "the good times outweigh the bad times".

Perhaps it was Liam's philosophical attitude that led him to invite Noel to his upcoming Knebworth dates.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Liam said: "He can come if he wants, but I think he's doing his own big shows around the same time.

"They're not as big as mine! He'll be somewhere. He's welcome if he wants."

The Better Days singer added: "These gigs will be special because when you get to play Knebworth, they are special moments because the people bring it."

Despite this seemingly gracious olive branch, Liam admitted that if the shoe was on the other foot and his brother was playing the iconic grounds, he'd be "livid".

Asked if he thinks his success bothers Noel, he told The Sunday Times: "Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it? I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the f*****’s out and about again."

The 49-year-old rocker added: "If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid. I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking ‘f***er’. But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them."

