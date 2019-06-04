Liam Gallagher: I'd ban young kids from using social media

The former Oasis rocker is a fan of Twitter, but does believe that social media "warps" people and is "bad for your head".

Liam Gallagher thinks that social media should be banned for young children.

The former Oasis frontman has taken part in a new interview in the latest issue of Q Magazine, where he talks about everything from his sibling rivalry with Noel to his second solo album Why Not? Why Me.

When asked about the relationship between social media and mental health, the Wall Of Glass singer mused: "...Social media is really bad for your head. I know it sounds harsh, but I'd bang young kids from using it."

He added: "It warps you. They'll all reject it anyway in the future and it will just be us silly old c***s on it."

A still of Liam Gallagher in his As It Was documentary. Picture: Press

Gallagher revealed in the same interview that he suffers from arthritis in his hips, for which he sees an acupuncturist for.

"This geezer is proper, he said, "Gets the needles and whacks them in. He sorts it out, but obviously it keeps coming back."

Asked if he'd ever considered complimentary therapies like yoga or pilates, Gallagher said: "No. What's next?"

"Veganism? It's all downhill from yoga. It goes yoga, then veganism, then you're suddenly making crap disco records that sound like Leo Sayer".

"Acupuncture is alright because at least it’s needles. I can convince myself it's still a bit rock 'n' roll."

New documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was will celebrate world premiere this week.

The film will be screened at London Alexandra Palace, and will include a special performance from the man himself.

See the official trailer for As It Was below:

As stated in the film's synopsis: "As It Was tells the honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock’n’roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracised and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles.

"Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time."

The following day on Friday 8 June, Gallagher will release his Shockwave single, which is the first track to be taken from his brand new album Why Me? Why Not.

See the artwork for Shockwave below:

The artwork for Liam Gallagher's Shockwave single. Picture: Press

“I’m buzzing,” Liam Gallagher said of the news. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

Why Me? Why Not. follow's 2017's As You Were album, which spawned the likes of Wall of Glass, Paper Crown and For What It's Worth.

