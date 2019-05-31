Liam Gallagher announces tiny London gig, reveals Shockwave artwork & confirms Why Me? Why Not album

Liam Galllagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis rocker has revealed the first track from his Why Me? Why Not. album and announced an intimate London gig.

Liam Gallagher has announced the details of his new album and shared a preview of its lead single and confirmed he is set for an intimate underplay gig.

The former Oasis rocker have revealed the follow-up to 2016's As You Were will be his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

From it will be the brand new single, Shockwave, which will be released on 7 June 2019.

Listen to a snippet of the track recorded here:

After sharing the track, the Wall Of Glass singer took to Twitter to declare: "That’s fuck all you are all in for a big treat I love and adore you I am he as you are she and we are all together Why me Why Not LG x"

That’s fuck all you are all in for a big treat I love and adore you I am he as you are she and we are all together Why me Why Not LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 30, 2019

See its artwork below:

The artwork for Liam Gallagher's Shockwave single. Picture: Press

See some of the track's lyrics below: “You sold me right down the river, you had to hold me back/You could’ve looked for the sunshine, but you had to paint the whole thing black"

And it's chorus, which declares: "You’ll be “It’s coming round like a shockwave!”

“I’m buzzing,” Liam Gallagher said of the news. “Buzzing to be alive, buzzing to be making tunes, raring to go. It’s nice to be back with some new music because it means I can get out there, play some gigs and give some people some stick because that is what I do. Let’s face it, it’s boring without me.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher has announced he will play an underplay show at Hackney Round Chapel on Wednesday 5 June 2019.

The following night will witness the world premiere of Liam Gallagher's As It Was documentary, which will take place at London's Alexandra Palace.

Liam will play a special performance at the event before the film will be screened in full at the venue.

Watch the official trailer below:

Take our Oasis quiz: