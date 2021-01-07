Kings of Leon: We knew being in a band with your brothers wasn't a great idea

7 January 2021, 17:37 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 17:56

As the band release the video for The Bandit, Jared Followill tells Radio X's Johnny Vaughan how they considered the pitfalls of being in a family band.

Kings of Leon were aware of the pitfalls involved of being in a band with family members, but they did it anyway.

The Nashville rockers are made up of frontman Caleb Followill, his brothers Nathan and Jared and their cousin and Matthew Followill.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if the band looked to Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher as an example of how not to be, bassist Jared said: "I feel like Oasis is one of so many bands that have brothers in it that just turn out to be a terrible situation of fighting.

"We kinda knew going in that being in a band with your brothers is not a great idea, but we didn’t really have any other friends, so we just decided to go on with it and we thought it would last for at least a couple of years."

The bassist spoke to Radio X after the band dropped The Bandit - the first full slice of official material since 2016's WALLS.

The band haven't stopped there, however, teasing several tracks over the past few weeks.

Though this new music marks the first official material from the band since 2016, March saw them share Going Nowhere - an emotional acoustic track to help spread awareness for Live Nation's Global Relief Fund for live music crews.

Their video included the message: "Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can".

